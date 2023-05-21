Enough Ethereum (ETH) to Perform 51% Attack on Bitcoin Is in Queue

Sun, 05/21/2023 - 09:22
article image
Arman Shirinyan
While possibility of such attack is not even realistic, current value of Ethereum staking is impressive
Enough Ethereum (ETH) to Perform 51% Attack on Bitcoin Is in Queue
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum's prowess is making waves yet again, with a staggering 2 million Ether (ETH) reportedly standing in line to fortify the Ethereum network, a quantity that equates to approximately $3.6 billion. This startling figure has led to some intriguing speculations: This sum of Ethereum is substantial enough to theoretically execute a 51% attack on the Bitcoin network.

First, it is crucial to underscore that an attack of this nature using Ethereum on Bitcoin is not technically feasible. These are two different blockchains with different consensus mechanisms, hence, Ethereum cannot directly influence Bitcoin's operations. However, the monetary value represented by the Ethereum quantity in question is substantial enough to acquire the necessary Bitcoin to orchestrate such an attack.

For context, a 51% attack occurs when a single entity gains control of more than half of a blockchain network's mining power or hash rate. This control could potentially enable the attacker to manipulate transactions and double-spend coins, undermining the trust and reliability of the network. Bitcoin, as a proof-of-work blockchain, is technically vulnerable to such an attack.

Yet, transitioning this theoretical possibility into reality would not be as straightforward as it sounds. Purchasing a significant volume of Bitcoin to gain majority control would likely incite a colossal surge in Bitcoin's price due to heightened demand. This sharp price escalation would require even more resources, complicating the feasibility of the attack.

Furthermore, the fundamental goal of blockchain technology is to ensure transparency, security and trust. A 51% attack contradicts these principles, leading to catastrophic consequences for the network's reputation, and thereby, its value.

While the substantial Ethereum accumulation waiting to secure the Ethereum network is impressive, its applicability for a hypothetical 51% attack on Bitcoin is merely theoretical and far from realistic.

#Ethereum
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image 'Huge': SEC Emails Suggest XRP Is Not Security
05/21/2023 - 09:07
'Huge': SEC Emails Suggest XRP Is Not Security
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 'Diabolic Burns' of SHIB Take Place as Burn Rate Jumps 666%: Details
05/20/2023 - 20:00
'Diabolic Burns' of SHIB Take Place as Burn Rate Jumps 666%: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Price Analysis for May 20
05/20/2023 - 18:00
XRP Price Analysis for May 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk