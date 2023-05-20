Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 20

Sat, 05/20/2023 - 15:28
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long will fall of Bitcoin (BTC) last?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 20
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The weekend has started with ongoing bear pressure as the rates of most of the coins keep falling.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has almost not changed since yesterday.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is bearish as the price has bounced off the resistance at $26,923. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the decline may continue to the $26,800 zone tomorrow.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation remains the same as neither buyers nor sellers are dominating at the moment. The falling volume also confirms that fact. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $26,500-$27,500 is the more likely scenario for next week.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bears maintain their pressure as the rate has fixed below the $27,000 mark. As there are no reversal signals yet, one can expect an ongoing correction to the $25,000-$25,500 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,903 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image $25K Up for Grabs as Huobi Launches Contest for Elon Musk-Supported Dogecoin (DOGE), Others
05/20/2023 - 14:43
$25K Up for Grabs as Huobi Launches Contest for Elon Musk-Supported Dogecoin (DOGE), Others
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Arbitrum Project Swaprum Suffers Rug Pull, Token's Value Falls to Zero
05/20/2023 - 14:26
Arbitrum Project Swaprum Suffers Rug Pull, Token's Value Falls to Zero
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Made Major Moves in Week, Community Thinks Big Storm Might Be Incoming
05/20/2023 - 13:06
Ripple Made Major Moves in Week, Community Thinks Big Storm Might Be Incoming
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide