Elon Musk Infects XRP Army With Enthusiasm With His X Post

Mon, 10/09/2023 - 15:15
article image
Yuri Molchan
Innovative tech mogul has again managed to get positive reaction from the XRP army
Elon Musk Infects XRP Army With Enthusiasm With His X Post
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a post published earlier today on the X social media platform, the owner of this platform and Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a new short video that features the X app logo. It prompted a heated reaction from the crypto community and especially from the XRP army. They again noted the striking similarity of the X symbol of the app to the XRP logo.

Musk’s X posts often attract attention not only from regular X users but also from the crypto community. This time, aside from @XRPcryptowolf and other XRP fans, the rebranded HTX account (formerly Huobi), Safepal Wallet and others responded to X boss’s post.

XRP community seems to be the most active one to respond to Musk’s posts unlike the DOGE army, who leave comments mostly when Musk tweets about their favorite meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

Related
Shytoshi Kusama Names One Vital Reason For Future SHIB Price Rise

Still, despite all the enthusiasm of the XRP army, Musk remains loyal to Dogecoin only, ignoring XRP. He has never mentioned it in his X posts or in tweets earlier, speaking only about DOGE, sometimes Bitcoin too (the latter has not been mentioned by the tech mogul for a long time already).

Thus, Musk demonstrates his love to crypto. He has also recently referred to fiat currencies as a big scam. In the meantime, two of the companies run by Musk have already accepted crypto. Tesla took Bitcoin payments for e-cars in early 2021 and also Tesla and SpaceX accept Dogecoin for their merchandise.

#Elon Musk #XRP News #Dogecoin #Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Base TVL Jumps 26% in Week, What's Behind This Move?
2023/10/09 15:15
Base TVL Jumps 26% in Week, What's Behind This Move?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ripple v. SEC: Legal Veteran Unveils Key Exit Route for XRP Case
2023/10/09 15:15
Ripple v. SEC: Legal Veteran Unveils Key Exit Route for XRP Case
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shytoshi Kusama Names One Vital Reason For Future SHIB Price Rise
2023/10/09 15:15
Shytoshi Kusama Names One Vital Reason For Future SHIB Price Rise
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan