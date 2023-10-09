Elon Musk Infects XRP Army With Enthusiasm With His X Post

Innovative tech mogul has again managed to get positive reaction from the XRP army

In a post published earlier today on the X social media platform, the owner of this platform and Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a new short video that features the X app logo. It prompted a heated reaction from the crypto community and especially from the XRP army. They again noted the striking similarity of the X symbol of the app to the XRP logo.

Musk’s X posts often attract attention not only from regular X users but also from the crypto community. This time, aside from @XRPcryptowolf and other XRP fans, the rebranded HTX account (formerly Huobi), Safepal Wallet and others responded to X boss’s post.

X looks so much like XRP 😁 — XRPcryptowolf (@XRPcryptowolf) October 9, 2023

XRP community seems to be the most active one to respond to Musk’s posts unlike the DOGE army, who leave comments mostly when Musk tweets about their favorite meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

Still, despite all the enthusiasm of the XRP army, Musk remains loyal to Dogecoin only, ignoring XRP. He has never mentioned it in his X posts or in tweets earlier, speaking only about DOGE, sometimes Bitcoin too (the latter has not been mentioned by the tech mogul for a long time already).

Thus, Musk demonstrates his love to crypto. He has also recently referred to fiat currencies as a big scam. In the meantime, two of the companies run by Musk have already accepted crypto. Tesla took Bitcoin payments for e-cars in early 2021 and also Tesla and SpaceX accept Dogecoin for their merchandise.