Elon Musk Under Fire for Allowing XRP Scam Posts to Proliferate

New surge in XRP-related scams on social media platform X raising questions about effectiveness of owner Elon Musk's efforts to combat fraudulent activity

A new wave of XRP-related scams on X, formerly known as Twitter, has crypto users up in arms .

Posts promising a significant XRP airdrop have proliferated, frustrating users who question the platform's ability to control spam and malicious activity.

Crypto users are taking to the platform to express their disappointment, with notable influencer Coach K Crypto (@Coachkcrypto) posting, "@elonmusk why do I see 10+ of these scam posts every day and yet they aren't being banned?"

Musk's failed anti-scam efforts

Despite Elon Musk's assurances that X has eradicated 90% of scams, crypto users argue otherwise. Multiple reports indicate that fraudulent activity, particularly involving crypto, has hardly diminished .

Musk had previously claimed to have made a "dramatic improvement" in the platform's capability to detect and remove malicious actors.

However, users continue to fall victim to scams, with some tagging Musk in their complaints.

More attention, more scams

Ripple has always been a prime target for scammers due to the popularity of the XRP token. However, in recent months, there has been an uptick in scams due to increased media attention surrounding Ripple's legal victories and upcoming celebratory events. This heightened profile appears to be drawing more bad actors who see the fervor around Ripple and XRP as an opportunity to exploit unsuspecting investors.

As reported by U.Today , Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently announced a celebratory event in New York City.

Scheduled for Sept. 29, the event is supposed to mark a significant legal victory for Ripple over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.