XRP Airdrop Snapshot Completed, Here's What's Next for Holders

Evernode, a Layer 2 network that seeks to introduce advanced smart contract capabilities to the XRP Ledger, offers exciting news for the XRP community.

The Evers airdrop snapshot for XRP holders has been completed, Evernode stated in a tweet. The snapshot was taken at Ledger "#82237135" on the XRP mainnet.

Snapshot taken: Ledger #82237135



You can move your XRP... pic.twitter.com/1emaRm9avV — Evernode - No Trustline & No Support🪝 (@EvernodeXRPL) September 1, 2023

Evernode, in a separate X update, informs XRP holders that they can check what XRP balance was captured for their accounts by visiting the Bithomp explorer, typing in their r-address and then using the "Time Machine" to find their XRP balance at 8:00 a.m. UTC when the snapshot was taken.

XRP-friendly crypto exchanges Bitrue and Uphold announced their support for the EVRS airdrop. This allowed XRP holders on both platforms to qualify for the Evernode airdrop simply by holding XRP at snapshot time.

What's next after snapshot?

In earlier updates, Evernode informed the XRP community of its upcoming airdrop, which is in two stages. First is the snapshot of XRP holdings on the mainnet taken on Sept. 1 at 6:00 p.m. AEST, or 8:00 a.m. UTC. The second will be an airdrop to qualifying accounts on the Hooks sidechain based on their owners' XRP holdings on the mainnet.

Why are there no Evers in your account?



Because Evers won’t exist until Xahau exists.



Once Xahau exists we can make Evers exist and then give you the details for claiming the airdrop, based upon your XRP balance on the XRPL as captured by the snapshot. — Evernode - No Trustline & No Support🪝 (@EvernodeXRPL) September 1, 2023

Now that the snapshot has been taken, XRP holders would naturally expect distribution to their accounts. Evernode, in a separate tweet, explained why there are not yet any Evers in qualifying XRP accounts.

It was stated that Evers would not exist until Xahau did. Once Xahau exists, then Evers can, and then the details for claiming the airdrop would be provided for users based on their XRP balance on the XRPL as captured by the snapshot. Evernode will be built on the Xahau Ledger, which serves as a sidechain to XRPL.

The XRP community is reminded that Xahau has not launched yet as only a whitepaper has been released. Furthermore, there are no Xahau airdrops, nor are there any giveaways. There is also neither a trust line nor an IOU. Holders of XRP are advised not to share their keys with anyone.

According to Evernode, users do not need to move or burn any XRP from their XRPL account to clone their XRP account and set a trust line for the Evers airdrop.