Ethereum Price Remains Steady as Vitalik Buterin Falls Victim to Hackers

Sun, 09/10/2023 - 09:06
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, had his X account compromised by hackers
Ethereum Price Remains Steady as Vitalik Buterin Falls Victim to Hackers
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has reportedly fallen prey to hackers who gained unauthorized access to his X account — X being the new name for Twitter following its acquisition by Elon Musk.

Bad actors posted some phishing links in an apparent attempt to scam Buterin's followers by luring them with a suspicious-looking "commemorative" non-fungible token (NFT) sham. Per social media reports, multiple NFTs were stolen following the incident.

Buterin himself has yet to address the incident.

Buzz and banter

The hacking incident has triggered an immediate response from the online community, including speculation, memes and legitimate security concerns.

Related
Vitalik Buterin Addresses Ethereum's Major Issues Right Now

One user humorously mused about the fortunes the hacker could have amassed had they falsely tweeted about a massive Ethereum sell-off.

Obviously, a lot of users were puzzled by the fact that someone as tech-savvy as Buterin could fall victim to such an attack. Rumor has it that the incident was caused by a SIM swap attack.

ETH did not flinch

The ETH price remained remarkably steady in the wake of the major cyber-incident. At press time, it is trading at $1,626 following a minor 0.5% dip.

The coin's market cap hovers at about $195.5 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $3.3 billion.

#Ethereum News #NFT News #Cryptocurrency Scam #Cryptocurrency Crime
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Whales Sell 43,000 ETH on Coinbase, While 'Smart Money' Bought ETH on Dip This Week
09/09/2023 - 20:00
Whales Sell 43,000 ETH on Coinbase, While 'Smart Money' Bought ETH on Dip This Week
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for September 9
09/09/2023 - 18:00
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for September 9
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRP, BTC: This Historical Trend Might Flip Things for Traders
09/09/2023 - 16:08
XRP, BTC: This Historical Trend Might Flip Things for Traders
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide