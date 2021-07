Dogecoin Prints Green Candle as Elon Musk Praises His Son "Lil X" for Hodling DOGE “Like a Champ”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has jokingly admired his son "Lil X" for holding his Dogecoins and never thinking of selling them

Dogecoin and meme lover Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to talk about memes again. The conversation began from him posting a Lord of the Rings Boromir meme and then moved on to DOGE.

Elon then moved to talk about his son "Lil X". As reported by U.Today previously, Musk made his little son a Dogecoin owner, calling him a ‘toddler hodler”.

When answering to a meme about "Lil X" holding DOGE, he tweeted:

Lil X is hodling his Doge like a champ. Literally never said the word “sell” even once! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 17, 2021

Dogecoin has printed a green candle on this tweet, but rising only over 3 percent.