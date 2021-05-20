Elon Musk Says He Won’t Sell Any of His Dogecoin Holdings

Thu, 05/20/2021 - 18:16
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk will keep holding Dogecoin despite a recent correction
Elon Musk Says He Won’t Sell Any of His Dogecoin Holdings
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
It turns out that Elon Musk has diamond hands as well. 

The Tesla CEO has just tweeted that he doesn't plan to sell any of his Dogecoin holdings in his response to YouTuber Dave Lee. 

Doge
Image by @elonmusk

Earlier today, Musk posted a one-dollar bill with Shiba Inu, implying that the meme cryptocurrency could reach the much-coveted price mark. 

Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.39 on the Binance exchange.

The billionaire also said that Tesla had "diamond hands" because of CFO Zach "Master of Coin" Kirkhorn in a May 19 tweet, pushing Bitcoin significantly higher during a brutal sell-off.  

The e-car manufacturer still holds Bitcoin on its balance sheet despite no longer accepting it as a means of payment due to environmental concerns.     

#Dogecoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

