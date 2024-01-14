Advertisement
Elon Musk Magic: Crypto Investor Hits $3 Million Jackpot With This Meme Coin

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
In crypto Cinderella story, one investor turns Elon Musk's joke into $2.7 million jackpot with surging TROLL token
Sun, 14/01/2024 - 11:31
Cover image via youtu.be

In a remarkable turn of events, a savvy crypto investor has transformed a $30,000 investment into a staggering profit of over $2.7 million, all thanks to the whimsical actions of Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO, renowned for his influence on the crypto market, recently changed the bio on his X profile to "(CTO) Chief Troll Officer," triggering an unprecedented surge in the TROLL token's value.

The fortunate trader, seizing the opportune moment, purchased 80.77 trillion TROLL tokens when the price was at its lowest. Fast forward to today, and those tokens are now valued at an impressive $2.79 million, reports Lookonchain.

TROLL, which made its debut on the Ethereum network in April 2023, initially experienced a surge in value following the launch, mirroring the hype generated by Pepe Coin (PEPE). However, the initial enthusiasm waned, and over the course of 229 days, the coin's value plummeted by a staggering 94.4%.

""
Source: TradingView

The recent resurgence of TROLL can be attributed to Elon Musk's X move, causing a 13,208% increase in the coin's value in just six days. As of now, TROLL boasts a market capitalization of $45.2 million and a trading volume of $24.7 million, solidifying its presence in the crypto arena.

Despite the current buzz surrounding TROLL, investors are urged to exercise caution. The unpredictable nature of the crypto market, coupled with the speculative tendencies of meme coins, makes predicting TROLL's future trajectory a challenging task. As social media continues to buzz with discussions about TROLL, it serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with investing in meme coins.

