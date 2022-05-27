Elon Musk-Driven Dogecoin Price Spike Lasts 23 Seconds

The price of Dogecoin spiked roughly 5% for 23 seconds at 11:11 p.m. UTC on the Binance exchange after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the meme cryptocurrency.

Image by tradingview.com

In a recent tweet, Musk complained that those who use the word “billionaire” as a pejorative are “dumb” and “morally wrong.”



After David Gokhshtein opined that the word “trillionaire” sounds much better, Musk jokingly suggested filming a movie called “Dogecoin Trillionaire.”



The mention managed to push the price of DOGE for a quick second, but the price increase ended up being very short-lived.



Last October, Musk tweeted that he would become the first Dogecoin trillionaire.



In March, the cenbillionaire confirmed that he wouldn’t sell his DOGE holdings in early March. Apart from the meme cryptocurrency, Musk also personally holds Bitcoin and Ethereum.