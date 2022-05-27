Elon Musk-Driven Dogecoin Price Spike Lasts 23 Seconds

News
Fri, 05/27/2022 - 06:12
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk is no longer capable of pushing the price of Dogecoin higher even for a minute
Elon Musk-Driven Dogecoin Price Spike Lasts 23 Seconds
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of Dogecoin spiked roughly 5% for 23 seconds at 11:11 p.m. UTC on the Binance exchange after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the meme cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin
Image by tradingview.com

In a recent tweet, Musk complained that those who use the word “billionaire” as a pejorative are “dumb” and “morally wrong.”

After David Gokhshtein opined that the word “trillionaire” sounds much better, Musk jokingly suggested filming a movie called “Dogecoin Trillionaire.”

The mention managed to push the price of DOGE for a quick second, but the price increase ended up being very short-lived.

Last October, Musk tweeted that he would become the first Dogecoin trillionaire.

In March, the cenbillionaire confirmed that he wouldn’t sell his DOGE holdings in early March. Apart from the meme cryptocurrency, Musk also personally holds Bitcoin and Ethereum.   

#Dogecoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Billionaire Mark Cuban Pours Cold Water on Terra 2.0
05/26/2022 - 20:08
Billionaire Mark Cuban Pours Cold Water on Terra 2.0
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Can Now Be Traded Against Circle's Stablecoin on MEXC Global
05/26/2022 - 18:54
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Can Now Be Traded Against Circle's Stablecoin on MEXC Global
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image onXRP Finally Lists on Global Crypto Exchange
05/26/2022 - 16:25
onXRP Finally Lists on Global Crypto Exchange
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev