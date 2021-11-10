Egyptian Billionaire Warns Against Bitcoin, Says It Could Be Hacked

Naguib Sawiris will not take the risk of investing in Bitcoin

Egyptian billionaire businessman Naguib Sawiris, the scion of Egyptian construction magnate Onsi Sawiris, is not interested in Bitcoin, according to a report published by Al-Ain News.



While acknowledging that cryptocurrencies could be a useful investment for some, the 67-year-old entrepreneur chooses to remain on the sidelines.



The telecom tycoon fears that Bitcoin could face a hacking attempt that could put a dent in its value.



