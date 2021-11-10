Egyptian Billionaire Warns Against Bitcoin, Says It Could Be Hacked

Egyptian billionaire businessman Naguib Sawiris, the scion of Egyptian construction magnate Onsi Sawiris, is not interested in Bitcoin, according to a report published by Al-Ain News.
While acknowledging that cryptocurrencies could be a useful investment for some, the 67-year-old entrepreneur chooses to remain on the sidelines.
The telecom tycoon fears that Bitcoin could face a hacking attempt that could put a dent in its value.
Naguib Sawiris's billionaire brother, Samih Sawiris, appears to be more crypto-friendly. As reported by U.Today, his luxurious Swiss hotel started accepting Bitcoin and Ether in late August.