Advertisement
AD

Early SHIB Trillionaire Holder Takes Profit From 300% Shiba Inu Price Jump

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Early SHIB trillionaire rides 377% price surge, selling $5 million worth of Shiba Inu tokens
Thu, 7/03/2024 - 12:15
Early SHIB Trillionaire Holder Takes Profit From 300% Shiba Inu Price Jump
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a significant move, an early whale investor in Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made waves by transferring a staggering 200 billion SHIB tokens to exchanges within the last five days, according to Etherscan data. This massive transfer, equivalent to a whopping $5 million, comes as the investor continues to hold a substantial 2.8 trillion SHIB, valued at approximately $87.64 million.

Advertisement

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burns 146 Million Tokens in Fight to Retain Top 10

The mysterious whale's journey with Shiba Inu began four years ago when they exchanged 10 ETH, then valued at $3,500, for a staggering 15.277 trillion SHIB tokens. Over the years, the investor has been actively involved in trading the meme token, with notable periods of buying and selling observed.

""
Source: Etherscan

Notably, a surge in activity was witnessed from August to October 2021, during which SHIB's price soared by 1.382%, reaching an all-time high of $0.00008854 per token. During this period, the enigmatic whale offloaded over half a trillion SHIB tokens, capitalizing on the price surge.

""
SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

Despite periods of selling, the investor resumed purchasing SHIB tokens a year ago, with the last recorded purchase made on Nov. 18, 2022. However, the most recent wave of sales, starting earlier than five days ago, has caught the attention of market observers.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Breakdown

Since December 2022, the investor has systematically sold SHIB tokens every few months, culminating in the recent surge in SHIB's price by 112%. This surge, however, represents only a fraction of SHIB's overall upward trajectory, with the meme token's value surge by over 377% in the past two weeks alone.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image $1.5 Billion in Bitcoin Exchange Hands as BTC Price Regains $66,670
2024/03/07 12:17
$1.5 Billion in Bitcoin Exchange Hands as BTC Price Regains $66,670
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu: Shibarium Makes History as Major Milestone Reached
2024/03/07 12:17
Shiba Inu: Shibarium Makes History as Major Milestone Reached
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Is Bitcoin (BTC) Going to Reach $70,000?
2024/03/07 12:17
Is Bitcoin (BTC) Going to Reach $70,000?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

NFT Platform Lost Worlds Launches Creation Portal to Enable Simplified GeoNFT Minting
CONF3RENCE 2024 and BLOCKCHANCE Are Joining Forces!
Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Early SHIB Trillionaire Holder Takes Profit From 300% Shiba Inu Price Jump
$1.5 Billion in Bitcoin Exchange Hands as BTC Price Regains $66,670
Shiba Inu: Shibarium Makes History as Major Milestone Reached
Show all