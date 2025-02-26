Dropping Ripple Appeal 'Next up for Sure,' Former SEC Exec

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A former SEC enforcement attorney, John Reed Stark, made an epic prediction regarding the ongoing Ripple Labs Inc. case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Stark’s prediction was posted on X as he believes that current signals show the SEC might drop its case against Ripple.

SEC’s changing approach to crypto enforcement

Stark considers recent happenings within the regulatory body indicative that the Ripple appeal could be dropped. Under the former administration, Gary Gensler had served Robinhood, Uniswap and OpenSea with Wells Notices.

The former SEC boss was always calling for stricter regulatory oversight over crypto.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, the U.S. SEC has dropped its investigation against Robinhood Crypto. The agency said it does not intend to proceed with the inquiry following the Wells Notice served to Robinhood in May 2024.

Stark noted that with the regulatory agency closing investigations, not just for Robinhood but also for Uniswap and OpenSea, there is more to come. He suggests that the SEC is shifting away from aggressive crypto enforcement, which characterized Gensler's tenure.

So This is How the SEC Dies.



The Rapid-Fire Demolition of the SEC Crypto-Enforcement Program Continues. SEC Investigations of Uniswap & Opensea Officially Closed. Both Firms Had Received Wells Notices Under SEC Chair Gensler. Dropping of the SEC’s Ripple Appeal Next Up for Sure. pic.twitter.com/6VUDFAX3qK — John Reed Stark (@JohnReedStark) February 26, 2025

The former SEC enforcement attorney says the current development hints that the SEC’s appeal against Ripple Labs could follow the same pattern.

If the SEC drops the Ripple Labs lawsuit, it might not come as a shock, as it aligns with the new crypto-friendly disposition of the regulatory body.

Coinbase case dismissal strengthens Ripple’s prospects

Meanwhile, in principle, the U.S. SEC has also agreed to dismiss the Coinbase case after years of litigation. Brian Armstrong, Coinbase CEO, said the exchange expects a full dismissal without any fines or charges.

Armstrong explained that he feels vindicated for engaging in the litigation back in 2023, when the regulatory body took the exchange to court.

Analysts believe the remaining two high-profile cases with Binance and Ripple Labs might also be withdrawn in a new trend.