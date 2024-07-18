Bitcoin Holder Count Faces Drastic Fall - What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Popular on-chain data aggregator Santiment has noticed that a large decline in the overall number of cryptocurrency wallets that hold at least one whole Bitcoin.

Aggressive Bitcoin holder dump registered

Santiment analysts stated that this important metric has been showing an aggressive decline since traders seem to believe that the leading global cryptocurrency Bitcoin will hardly score a new all-time high this year apart and will not go any further than its historic peak of $73,750 reached on March 14.

However, Santiment pointed out, that mass Bitcoin liquidations like this make the probability of a continued Bitcoin rebound a lot more likely.

Currently, the total Bitcoin holder dump comprises 672,510 fewer than a month ago.

Bitcoin to reach $1 million, Samson Mow names time-frame

As reported earlier this week, prominent Bitcoin supporter and Jan3 CEO Samson Mow once again confirmed his earlier prediction that he expects the flagship cryptocurrency to skyrocket to the $1 million price tag.

However, this time, he also named an approximate time-frame when he expect this immense price growth to take place – within a year from now.

Overall, the Jan3 boss believes that once Bitcoin succeeds in reaching $100,000, a bull run will begin and it will take BTC to the $1 million historic peak. He published that post in order to prevent retail investors from thinking that Bitcoin is over and done with.

Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman of the largest corporate Bitcoin holder MicroStrategy, also published a tweet on Wednesday, which says “Bitcoin to The Moon.”

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $64,894.