    Bitcoin Holder Count Faces Drastic Fall - What's Going On?

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Recently published analytics report shows massive decline in number of Bitcoin holders
    Thu, 18/07/2024 - 10:10
    Bitcoin Holder Count Faces Drastic Fall - What's Going On?
    Contents
    Popular on-chain data aggregator Santiment has noticed that a large decline in the overall number of cryptocurrency wallets that hold at least one whole Bitcoin.

    Aggressive Bitcoin holder dump registered

    Santiment analysts stated that this important metric has been showing an aggressive decline since traders seem to believe that the leading global cryptocurrency Bitcoin will hardly score a new all-time high this year apart and will not go any further than its historic peak of $73,750 reached on March 14.

    However, Santiment pointed out, that mass Bitcoin liquidations like this make the probability of a continued Bitcoin rebound a lot more likely.

    Currently, the total Bitcoin holder dump comprises 672,510 fewer than a month ago.

    Bitcoin to reach $1 million, Samson Mow names time-frame

    As reported earlier this week, prominent Bitcoin supporter and Jan3 CEO Samson Mow once again confirmed his earlier prediction that he expects the flagship cryptocurrency to skyrocket to the $1 million price tag.

    However, this time, he also named an approximate time-frame when he expect this immense price growth to take place – within a year from now.

    Overall, the Jan3 boss believes that once Bitcoin succeeds in reaching $100,000, a bull run will begin and it will take BTC to the $1 million historic peak. He published that post in order to prevent retail investors from thinking that Bitcoin is over and done with.

    Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman of the largest corporate Bitcoin holder MicroStrategy, also published a tweet on Wednesday, which says “Bitcoin to The Moon.”

    At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $64,894.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
