Advertisement
AD

    Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 11 Years: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    On-chain data reveals similar trend in recent weeks
    Sun, 1/12/2024 - 10:30
    Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 11 Years: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to on-chain data, a Bitcoin address that had been dormant for 11.6 years has been reactivated. According to Blockchain data tracker Whale Alert, the address contains 11 BTC, presently worth over $1,071,468.

    Advertisement

    Whale Alert reported some hours ago: "A dormant address containing 11 BTC worth 1,071,468 has just been activated after 11.6 years."

    The reactivation of such an old address has sparked curiosity and speculation within the cryptocurrency community. The activation of dormant wallets often garners significant attention due to their association with early adopters or long-term holders.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic First Halving Happened 12 Years Ago on This Date: Details
    Thu, 11/28/2024 - 13:20
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic First Halving Happened 12 Years Ago on This Date: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Key Reminder for Wikipedia to Buy Bitcoin Issued by Samson Mow
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 76% in Volume: Something Big Coming?
    BTC to $250,000: Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Shares Bitcoin Price Prediction
    XRP Skyrockets 130% in Volumes as Price Hits $1.94: Details

    The owner's identity remains unknown, and so are their reasons for reactivating the address. It could be an early adopter who has decided to cash in on their investment; on the other hand, it might be part of a market strategy or even a security measure.

    Several dormant accounts coming to life

    On-chain data reveals similar patterns from other wallets, with several long-dormant Bitcoin wallets coming back to life in recent weeks.

    Related
    Ancient Dormant Bitcoin Wallets Spring to Life in Unexpected Surge
    Sat, 11/30/2024 - 12:30
    Ancient Dormant Bitcoin Wallets Spring to Life in Unexpected Surge
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    On Nov. 30, two dormant Bitcoin addresses containing 429 and 404 BTC each were activated after 10.9 years, while another "dormant address containing 13 BTC worth $1,256,544 has just been activated after 11.0 years." The BTC stash was worth $5,850 in 2013.

    Bitcoin gained 37.42% in November, according to TradingView statistics, making it the strongest month since February, when it climbed 45% following the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin was slightly up 0.10% in the last 24 hours to $97,181, having reached an intraday high of $97,229. On Nov. 29, Bitcoin reached highs of $98,750 before cooling and resorting to a narrow range.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 1, 2024 - 10:15
    XRP Price Prediction for December 1
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 1, 2024 - 10:00
    SHIB Price Prediction for December 1
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    ViaBTC Test: Performance of ElphaPex DG Home 1
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 Is Back: The Future of Web3 Unfolds in Turkey’s Innovation Hub
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 11 Years: Details
    XRP Price Prediction for December 1
    SHIB Price Prediction for December 1
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD