Doritos Chips Producer Comes to Polygon (MATIC), Here's How

Doritos, global tortilla chips brand popular since 1960s, invites all fans to join its first Web3 experience on Polygon (MATIC)

World-famous food brand Doritos invites everyone to join its pioneering metaverse experience in Decentraland (MANA). Doritos Triangle Studios is ready to explode into the red-hot segment with NFTs on Polygon Network (MATIC).

Doritos chips becomes latest brand to launch in metaverse with Polygon-based NFTs

According to an official statement shared by the representatives of Doritos, the American chips producer opens its first metaverse venue, Doritos Triangle Studios. The campaign kicks off Feb. 8 with brand-themed mini-games, airdrops and lotteries.

A musical metaverse mixer like no other (say that three times fast). Chance to win custom gaming PCs, @RTFKT & @MeebitsNFTs, limited Edition Doritos wearables and more in our new @Decentraland

world, #DoritosTriangleStudios.



Mark those calendars for February 8th 👀 pic.twitter.com/F7hBXmdgHH — Doritos (@Doritos) February 3, 2023

In the coming week, the luckiest metaverse enthusiasts will be able to win high-end custom-made gaming PCs, super-rare NFT CloneX #12118 (Takashi Murakami drop), and Meebits #53 digital collectible by legendary studio Larva Labs.

Also, some fancy merchandise items will be up for grabs: details of the prize pool will be revealed Feb. 8, 2023. The virtual experience will take place in the Decentraland (MANA) metaverse.

All NFTs in this campaign are minted on Polygon (MATIC). Thus, the blockchain cements itself as the go-to technical platform for large-scale metaverse experiences of global brands.

Polygon (MATIC) mainstream adoption is organic, co-founder Bjelic says

Meanwhile, Polygon (MATIC) co-founder Mihailo Bjelic highlighted that this collaboration has nothing to do with paid "partnerships for partnerships" common in Web3 marketing:

Interesting to note that they, as well as several other global brands, started using Polygon without and bizdev activity or help from Polygon Labs! Organic mainstream adoption is the best mainstream adoption

Over the past months, Polygon (MATIC) increased its bet on the status of the leading NFT-centric blockchain. In Q4, 2022, top-tier Solana-based NFT collections migrated to it.

Also, as covered by U.Today previously, Polygon (MATIC) is a partner of the first-ever Nike digital sneakers studio .SWOOSH. In this studio, sneakers fans can collaborate with Nike's designers in creating new footwear collections.

Earlier, Polygon (MATIC) onboarded first NFT experiences by leading luxury brands Bulgary and Dolce & Gabbana.