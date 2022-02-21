Donations in Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Now Accepted by Quincy University

Mon, 02/21/2022 - 19:05
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Quincy University has become the latest university to jump on the cryptocurrency train by accepting donations in Bitcoin, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Quincy University, a private Franciscan university based in Illinois, has started accepting cryptocurrency donations.

It accepts contributions in a total of 32 cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Tron (TRX), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are among the available options.        

Matt Bergman, senior director of advancement at Quincy University, highlighted the mushrooming growth of the cryptocurrency industry in his statement, predicting that it will not be slowing down “anytime soon”:

QU is always looking for ways to make it easy for donors to support our students and initiatives.

Back in 2014, the University of Puget Sound became the first American university to accept a cryptocurrency donation. Its alumnus gifted the educational institution 14.5 Bitcoins, which were worth about $10,000 back in the day, with the help of payment processing company BitPay.

Dogecoin-Inspired Burger Joint Opens in Dubai
The number of universities that have embraced cryptocurrencies has skyrocketed since then. The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania made it possible for its blockchain program participants to pay their tuition fees in Bitcoin.

article image
