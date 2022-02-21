Dogecoin-Inspired Burger Joint Opens in Dubai

Doge Burger, which claims to be the first-ever cryptocurrency-themed restaurant in Dubai, opened its doors earlier this month, according to a local media report.
It offers a selection of burgers, hot dogs and French fries. Inspired by the world's first meme cryptocurrency, "Doge Burger Beef" is at the top of the menu. It comes with cheddar cheese, a slice of smoked turkey and fried mozzarella.
Apart from Dogecoin, the fast food restaurant also accepts a vast array of other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP and other coins.
As reported by U.Today, Welly's, a burger joint located in Naples, Italy, performed a full rebrand earlier this month, becoming the world's first Shiba Inu fast food restaurant. It now plans to open more locations globally amid growing demand.
In the meantime, a family-owned hot dog restaurant located in the U.S. state of Florida is offering a whopping 50% discount to anyone who pays with Dogecoin in order to incentivize the adoption of the meme cryptocurrency.
Last May, a Florida sushi restaurant started offering free Dogecoin to anyone who would show up for a job interview amid pandemic-induced labor shortages.
The bizarre alliance between crypto and fast food was also recently bolstered by Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently asking McDonald's to accept the largest joke cryptocurrency as a means of payment. The fast food giant, however, has passed on the proposal by suggesting that Musk enable support for "Grimacecoin" in return.