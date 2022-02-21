Dogecoin-Inspired Burger Joint Opens in Dubai

Doge Burger, which claims to be the first-ever cryptocurrency-themed restaurant in Dubai, opened its doors earlier this month, according to a local media report.



It offers a selection of burgers, hot dogs and French fries. Inspired by the world's first meme cryptocurrency, "Doge Burger Beef" is at the top of the menu. It comes with cheddar cheese, a slice of smoked turkey and fried mozzarella.



Apart from Dogecoin, the fast food restaurant also accepts a vast array of other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP and other coins.



As reported by U.Today, Welly's, a burger joint located in Naples, Italy, performed a full rebrand earlier this month, becoming the world's first Shiba Inu fast food restaurant. It now plans to open more locations globally amid growing demand.



In the meantime, a family-owned hot dog restaurant located in the U.S. state of Florida is offering a whopping 50% discount to anyone who pays with Dogecoin in order to incentivize the adoption of the meme cryptocurrency.

This is not the only Florida fast food restaurant that is keen on Dogecoin. A crypto-themed restaurant located in Tampa Bay recently started offering "Dogedog" hot dogs.Last May, a Florida sushi restaurant started offering free Dogecoin to anyone who would show up for a job interview amid pandemic-induced labor shortages.The bizarre alliance between crypto and fast food was also recently bolstered by Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently asking McDonald's to accept the largest joke cryptocurrency as a means of payment. The fast food giant, however, has passed on the proposal by suggesting that Musk enable support for "Grimacecoin" in return.