    Dojima Foundation Announces Omnichain Web: Details

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Dojima Foundation, blockchain platform that fosters Web3 connectivity and interoperability solutions, announces new development
    Wed, 20/11/2024 - 14:00
    Dojima Foundation Announces Omnichain Web: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Dojima Foundation, one of the pioneers of "omni-blockchain" connectivity tech, has shared the details of the launch of Omnichain Web, an infrastructure designed to accelerate mainstream Web3 adoption through seamless chain integration and enhanced interoperability.

    Dojima Foundation unveils Omnichain Web infrastructure

    Dojima Foundation, a global ecosystem of products tasked with the establishment of cross-blockchain connectivity networks, announces the release of Omnichain Web, an infrastructure for Web3 protocol interaction. The new product leverages the latest developments in the segments of AI agents, L2s on EVM, rollups and sidechain solutions.

    With over 100 protocols already part of the Dojima ecosystem, the foundation is on a mission to positively transform the way in which decentralized apps (dApps) and users interact across chains. Dojima’s team believes that creating a fluid financial web can enable the next generation of intuitive and user-centric applications.

    The Omnichain Web combines several key protocols to create a unified ecosystem, including a Builder Marketplace, a comprehensive platform for creating pioneering cross-chain applications that works with intent protocols, AI agents and dApps, and Omnichain Stack, a bridging solution connecting layer 2s, rollups and sidechains.

    Akhil Reddy, founder of the Dojima Foundation, is thrilled by the importance of Omnichain Web's debut for the entire Web3 scene, as well as for the digital economy as a whole:

    With the Omnichain Web, we’re not just building technology; we’re crafting the future foundation of Web3. Just as the internet became the backbone for Web2, the Omnichain Web will be the launchpad for user-centric, next-gen Web3 applications. This is where mainstream adoption begins.

    Omnichain Web is set to advance the progress of existing Dojima's stack that includes a thriving ecosystem of applications, blockchains, wallets and explorers.

    Expanding opportunities for Arbitrum Orbit

    The newly-launched infrastructure also features proof of network, a transaction verification system that works with L1s, L2s and cross-chain protocols, and L1 aggregator Ragno Network, which eliminates the need for bridges and creates a decentralized marketplace for blockchain nodes. Thanks to the latter, it is both easier and cheaper for developers to manage cross-chain interactions.

    The brain trust at Dojima Foundation predicts that Omnichain Web will enable smooth operations across all layer 1s and layer 2s, supporting intent-based protocols and AI agents while prioritizing the user experience. 

    At present, Dojima Foundation is in the process of creating an omnichain version of the Arbitrum Orbit stack, as well as omnichain iterations of several other major rollup stacks.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Arbitrum
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

