Dogecoin's Name Recognition 10 Times Stronger Than That of XRP in U.S.

3 in 10 American voters have heard about Dogecoin despite struggling to recognize most of the other top cryptocurrencies

According to a survey of 1,001 registered U.S. voters conducted by polling and data analytics firm Echelon Insights, 33 percent percent of Americans have heard about Dogecoin.

The meme cryptocurrency comes in second place in terms of name recognition (behind only Bitcoin). Considering that it enjoyed incessant news coverage because of its monstrous rallies and Elon Musk's tweets, it's not surprising that it has made its way into mainstream consciousness.



Ethereum is in a distant third place with 13 percent, followed by Litecoin (8 percent), Tether (4 percent), and Binance Coin (4 percent).



Only a minuscule 3 percent of American voters have heard about Ripple-affiliated XRP and Polkadot.

Meanwhile, Cardano has the same name recognition as Safemoon.



17 percent of the surveyed voters believe that crypto is a good way to build one’s wealth. Only 8 percent of them are currently invested in digital assets.