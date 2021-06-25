PointPay
Dogecoin's Name Recognition 10 Times Stronger Than That of XRP in U.S.

Fri, 06/25/2021 - 14:56
article image
Alex Dovbnya
3 in 10 American voters have heard about Dogecoin despite struggling to recognize most of the other top cryptocurrencies
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
According to a survey of 1,001 registered U.S. voters conducted by polling and data analytics firm Echelon Insights, 33 percent percent of Americans have heard about Dogecoin.

The meme cryptocurrency comes in second place in terms of name recognition (behind only Bitcoin). Considering that it enjoyed incessant news coverage because of its monstrous rallies and Elon Musk's tweets, it's not surprising that it has made its way into mainstream consciousness.   

Ethereum is in a distant third place with 13 percent, followed by Litecoin (8 percent), Tether (4 percent), and Binance Coin (4 percent).

card

Only a minuscule 3 percent of American voters have heard about Ripple-affiliated XRP and Polkadot. 

Dogecoin
Image by echeloninsights.com

Meanwhile, Cardano has the same name recognition as Safemoon.

17 percent of the surveyed voters believe that crypto is a good way to build one’s wealth. Only 8 percent of them are currently invested in digital assets. 

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

