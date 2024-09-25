    Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Biggest Price Breakout, But There's a Catch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Dogecoin predicted to trigger one of biggest price rallies
    Wed, 25/09/2024 - 12:26
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Biggest Price Breakout, But There's a Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the biggest meme coin in terms of market capitalization, is on the verge of one of the biggest price breakouts in history. While its price has remained stuck in an extended consolidation phase, certain bullish signals are emerging about the forthcoming price rally. However, there still seem to be multiple hurdles for the meme coin.

    Advertisement

    Renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an interesting analysis of the DOGE price. He explained that the meme coin is continuing to "flirt" with a bullish price breakout. However, he warned traders that patience is required for this potential rally to materialize.

    The analysis revealed that Dogecoin’s key indicator, Stochastic RSI, just formed a bearish crossover. This chart formation typically results in a price correction in the short term. The good thing is that it will be a brief correction, and it will be followed by the next move from Dogecoin, which will potentially be the much anticipated breakout.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Cofounder Breaks Silence on Satoshi Bitcoin Speculations
    Dogecoin Founder Says He Will Never Make Any (Meme) Crypto Again
    Michael Saylor Weighs in On BlackRock's Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin Statement
    Ethereum ICO Participant Wakes Up After 9 Years of Dormancy

    Dogecoin potential rally

    Martinez shared a price chart for the meme coin, showing a clear picture of this outlook. The chart reveals that Dogecoin is forming a falling wedge, and it mentioned that a potential 45% price increase can be achieved due to this. If it happens as portrayed, it will be among the biggest price breakouts for Dogecoin.

    Advertisement

    However, the same chart also validates the bearish crossover of the Stochastic RSI. This formation is likely going to put bearish pressure on the market, resulting in a possible price decline. As mentioned above, it will be for a short term, and it can also be seen as a healthy correction before a mega rally.

    Currently, Dogecoin is trading at $0.109 after a minor increase of 0.13% in the last 24 hours. It has been moving sideways for more than a month, and the sentiment has not shifted yet. However, Martinez’s analysis suggests that things may change now and a potential rally may be in the cards.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 25, 2024 - 12:51
    SHIB Thief Nears Endgame: $230 Million Stolen Funds Almost Gone
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 25, 2024 - 11:55
    Dogecoin Cofounder Breaks Silence on Satoshi Bitcoin Speculations
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    TON Ecosystem and its Projects: A Growing Narrative
    European Gaming Congress 2024 Final Agenda Revealed
    Unlocking Brand Power: The Global Hub for Ad Tech, Mar Tech & Influencer Marketing
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Thief Nears Endgame: $230 Million Stolen Funds Almost Gone
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Biggest Price Breakout, But There's a Catch
    Dogecoin Cofounder Breaks Silence on Satoshi Bitcoin Speculations
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD