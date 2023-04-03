David Gokhshtein's Meme Coin Tweet Causes Vibrant Reaction by Community

Crypto enthusiast and entrepreneur Gokhshtein seems to have confirmed his support for meme cryptocurrencies

Former candidate to U.S. Congress and now crypto podcaster and founder of Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, has posted a tweet about meme cryptocurrencies that has brought an enthusiastic response from the crypto community. He did not mention any particular coins in his tweet.

Gokhshtein wonders if meme crypto will rally again

Gokhshtein tweeted, asking his army of followers if they believe that meme cryptocurrencies will put up another bull run. In response, many Twitter users, who have apparently bet on meme crypto, began tweeting things like "hell yeah," etc. But many of those responses were ironic.

Twitter account @DogecoinRide with 514.5K subscribers responded positively — "of course" — adding a dog emoji, hinting at Dogecoin.

According to his recent tweet, Gokhshtein still expects meme token Shiba Inu to hit a high of $0.01, and he believes that in that case, the coin's market capitalization would be measured in trillions of U.S. dollars.

David Gokhshtein betting on SHIB to hit $0.01

Gokhshtein is a well-known holder of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin who has been supporting these coins since the start of 2022 and even earlier. Gokhshtein has also been tweeting about SHIB rival Floki Inu (FLOKI) quite a lot recently. In earlier tweets, he expressed several times the opinion that meme coins are able to bring in a lot of new retail investors to the crypto market and get them interested in Bitcoin and other major cryptos.

Several times, he has playfully tweeted that once Shiba Inu hits $0.01, he will dump his SHIB stash and delete his Twitter account.