First Dogecoin Transaction without Internet Sent via RadioDOGE, Marking Historic Moment

News
Fri, 04/22/2022 - 13:27
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Dogecoin's first transaction without internet debuts via RadioDOGE, making history
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Dogecoin core developer Michi Lumin has tweeted about the first RadioDoge transaction, using libdogecoin, which was ultimately relayed to the Dogecoin mainnet via Starlink.

RadioDoge focuses on using low-cost radio technology (HF/LoRaWAN) combined with the global Starlink satellite network to provide cheap, wide-scale access to Dogecoin for individuals who live outside the reach of regular internet infrastructure. This will allow Dogecoin to be able to perform transactions without the use of the internet.

In the past weeks, the Dogecoin team has focused on providing the groundwork for RadioDoge, as well as many future projects, using the first phase of Libdogecoin, a building block for creating Dogecoin projects.

Dogecoin's objective, according to the Dogecoin Foundation, is to make DOGE the de facto worldwide currency for exchanging goods and services. It says it is currently working on some projects aimed at bringing the Dogecoin Ecosystem to a state of readiness for rapid grassroots adoption, citing the fact that 1.7 billion people in the world are unbanked.

Dogecoin price action

At press time, Dogecoin trades at $0.137 and remains in consolidation within its daily moving averages of 50 and 200. A break past the MA 200 at $0.177 might be necessary to squash the sideways trading move.

Per IntoTheBlock data, the profitability of Dogecoin currency remains at 57%, suggesting that most DOGE holders are no longer at a loss in contrast to March's data. Only a month ago, the profitability of Dogecoin was at nearly 40%. The spike in profitability also suggests that a major portion of the coins held by investors were purchased in the $0.15-$0.16 range.

article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

