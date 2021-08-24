Dogecoin Now Accepted by Largest No-Kill Animal Shelter in Midwest

PAWS Chicago, the largest no-kill animal shelter in the Midwest region of the U.S., has started accepting Dogecoin donations, the 25-year-old organization announced Tuesday.
CEO Susanna Homan says that the move is meant to connect with the growing cryptocurrency community:
We are a solutions-based, forward-thinking organization, which is why we are eager to connect with the growing cryptocurrency community, which can help sustain the future of animal welfare in Chicago and save animals' lives.
PAWS Chicago prides itself on the fact that it has managed to bring down the number of homeless animals killed annually by 91%, becoming a national model in animal sheltering.Its new focus on the meme culture comes after PAWS Chicago partnered with prominent advertising company Leo Burnett.
Since its earliest days, the Dogecoin community has been known for its charitable efforts. In early 2014, it attracted mainstream coverage after raising money for the World Water Day campaign to support the supply of clean water in Kenya.
Its copycat has also made some headlines because of charity. In July, the team behind Baby Doge also made a $20,000 donation to Atlanta-based animal organization Furkids.