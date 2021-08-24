Dogecoin Now Accepted by Largest No-Kill Animal Shelter in Midwest

One of America's leading organizations in animal sheltering has started accepting "Dogenations"

PAWS Chicago, the largest no-kill animal shelter in the Midwest region of the U.S., has started accepting Dogecoin donations, the 25-year-old organization announced Tuesday.



CEO Susanna Homan says that the move is meant to connect with the growing cryptocurrency community:

We are a solutions-based, forward-thinking organization, which is why we are eager to connect with the growing cryptocurrency community, which can help sustain the future of animal welfare in Chicago and save animals' lives.

PAWS Chicago prides itself on the fact that it has managed to bring down the number of homeless animals killed annually by 91%, becoming a national model in animal sheltering.