"Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu to Be Listed on App of India's First Crypto Unicorn

CoinDCX has announced that Shiba Inu will be available on its retail-friendly app later this week

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has announced that it will list the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency on its retail-friendly CoinDCX Go app on Friday, becoming the latest major trading platform to embrace the leading meme coin.

We will be listing $SHIB by Friday on CoinDCX App

Prior to that, SHIB was available on the platform in trade-only mode on professionally-oriented CoinDCX Pro.

In August, CoinDCX became the very first cryptocurrency company in India to reach unicorn status after raising $90 million during a funding round spearheaded by B Capital, a venture capital fund created by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.