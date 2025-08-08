Advertisement
    1,000 Reasons to Restore Satoshi Nakamoto Statue

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 8/08/2025 - 9:29
    Tether CEO led petition to restore vandalized Satoshi Nakamoto statue in Lugano
    There are now 1,000 reasons to restore the statue of Satoshi Nakamoto, the Bitcoin (BTC) creator, which was vandalized in Lugano, Switzerland. The first ever statue of Nakamoto in the city was removed from its base and thrown into a lake but subsequently retrieved from the body of water.

    Lugano’s crypto-friendly culture highlights statue’s importance

    Notably, several industry stakeholders have made a move to ensure the restoration of the statue. One of them, Paolo Ardoino, Tether CEO, has set up a petition link calling for 1,000 signatures to support the move to restore the iconic symbol.

    In a recent update shared on X, Ardoino acknowledged enthusiastic responses to the earlier call for signatures. He had previously put up a notice requesting 1,000 signatures to possibly get city authorities to take action and restore Nakamoto’s statue.

    "Thanks everyone! 1000 signatures achieved!" he wrote.

    The move marks a symbolic achievement as Ardoino could present the signatures to the relevant authority to push for the restoration.

    Cryptocurrency users consider Nakamoto’s statue a symbolic figure, and Lugano, Switzerland, is particularly significant given the city’s adoption of crypto in payments. People are able to make payments with Bitcoin and Tether, and it might explain the reason Ardoino has championed a petition to restore the symbol of Nakamoto.

    Nakamoto’s statue reflecting crypto acceptance?

    Besides Lugano, the city of EL Zonte, El Salvador, which sits about 6,000 miles from Switzerland, in April 2025, also put up a similar statue. The goal appears to be to send a message of digital currency adoption and acknowledge the creator of Bitcoin, which has fueled crypto’s growth.

    Interestingly, El Zonte, nicknamed Bitcoin Beach, serves as ground zero for the country’s Bitcoin experiment. The erection of Nakamoto’s statue further supports how BTC has been embraced in the region.

    In Japan, a third statue also appeared in Tokyo, as more regions recognize and celebrate the creator’s impact in the financial sector.

