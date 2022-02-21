Dogecoin Accepted by Dish-Powered American Streaming TV Service via BitPay: Details

News
Mon, 02/21/2022 - 11:03
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Dish-powered American streaming TV now accepts Dogecoin from subscribers via BitPay: details
Dogecoin Accepted by Dish-Powered American Streaming TV Service via BitPay: Details
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Sling TV, a streaming TV provider based in the United States and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dish Network, has announced that it will take cryptocurrencies via BitPay. Subscribers of the virtual TV provider can now pay for their subscriptions using cryptocurrencies, such as Dogecoin via BitPay.

This means that Sling TV's 2.5 million subscribers now have access to cryptocurrencies that BitPay supports, such as Dogecoin, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Wrapped Bitcoin.

BitPay, one of the world's major blockchain payment companies, also offers over 90 cryptocurrency wallets.

"Of course, you can pay in DOGE": Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, stated over the weekend that in the future, Tesla charging stations will be able to take Dogecoin as payment.

"And, Of course, you can pay in DOGE," the CEO added on Twitter. Musk responded to a tweet from Tesla's Ryan Zohoury, who tagged Musk in a post about Tesla charging stations that opened recently in Santa Monica. Tesla also aims to create "a futuristic diner/drive-in cinema" in the Hollywood neighborhood, according to Elon Musk.

Dogecoin creator Billy Markus presented an idea on Twitter about "pestering" the social media giant's workforce with the #DogeTwitterTipJar hashtag, according to U.Today.

After allowing people to pay their favorite content creators in Ethereum, the goal is to encourage Twitter to add tipping in Dogecoin.

#Dogecoin News #Dogecoin
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Cardano Outpaces Litecoin and Ethereum in On-Chain Activity as ADA Blockchain Expands
02/21/2022 - 12:10
Cardano Outpaces Litecoin and Ethereum in On-Chain Activity as ADA Blockchain Expands
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 324 Million SHIB Burned This Month by This Major Token Burner
02/21/2022 - 11:49
324 Million SHIB Burned This Month by This Major Token Burner
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Celebrity Investor Kevin O'Leary Shares His Thoughts on Bitcoin, Compares It to Microsoft
02/21/2022 - 10:55
Celebrity Investor Kevin O'Leary Shares His Thoughts on Bitcoin, Compares It to Microsoft
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan