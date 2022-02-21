Dogecoin Accepted by Dish-Powered American Streaming TV Service via BitPay: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Sling TV, a streaming TV provider based in the United States and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dish Network, has announced that it will take cryptocurrencies via BitPay. Subscribers of the virtual TV provider can now pay for their subscriptions using cryptocurrencies, such as Dogecoin via BitPay.

Sling TV now accepts #dogecoin as a payment option@Sling has millions of customers that can now pay their subscriptions via @bitpay



A great win for adoption #AcceptDoge pic.twitter.com/ORS0qeniwi February 20, 2022

This means that Sling TV's 2.5 million subscribers now have access to cryptocurrencies that BitPay supports, such as Dogecoin, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Wrapped Bitcoin.

BitPay, one of the world's major blockchain payment companies, also offers over 90 cryptocurrency wallets.

"Of course, you can pay in DOGE": Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, stated over the weekend that in the future, Tesla charging stations will be able to take Dogecoin as payment.

"And, Of course, you can pay in DOGE," the CEO added on Twitter. Musk responded to a tweet from Tesla's Ryan Zohoury, who tagged Musk in a post about Tesla charging stations that opened recently in Santa Monica. Tesla also aims to create "a futuristic diner/drive-in cinema" in the Hollywood neighborhood, according to Elon Musk.

Dogecoin creator Billy Markus presented an idea on Twitter about "pestering" the social media giant's workforce with the #DogeTwitterTipJar hashtag, according to U.Today.

After allowing people to pay their favorite content creators in Ethereum, the goal is to encourage Twitter to add tipping in Dogecoin.