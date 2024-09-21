Dogecoin Founder Spills Beans on His Epic Draining DOGE Sale

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, known on the X social media network as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who created the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in cooperation with Jackson Palmer in 2013, published a tweet about Elon Musk, to defend him against recent criticism on the internet from certain U.S. politicians. Those included the California governor who threatened to sue Elon Musk over posting memes.

While the discussion in the comments took a slightly different direction, Markus shared his feelings on selling almost all his DOGE nine years ago.

Crypto enthusiast @ChadCaff shared a screenshot of an article with its title saying that “Dogecoin creator sold all his coins for a $10,000 Honda in 2015.” The lead under the title specified that it was a Honda Civic. The X user asked if Markus is also going to sell all his DOGGO holdings.

Markus responded to that comment, saying “godspeed all” as he seemed not to regret selling his crypto holdings to buy that car. According to his tweets published earlier this year, Markus still holds a little Dogecoin and 0.006 BTC.

Another X user also asked the DOGE founder whether his financial state was so bad that he had too sell all his crypto, to which Markus responded, “Whatever i hold goes to 0 in like 5 hours so maybe i have to sell for it to do well.”

Markus trolls Bitcoin bulls this week

This week, Fed Reserve chairman Jerome Powell announced at the FOMC meeting that the bank would opt for slashing the annual interest rate by 50 basic points, instead of 25 as many experts were led to believe.

This was expected to give the stock and cryptocurrency markets massive momentum and push them high into the green zone. However, the first reaction demonstrated by the markets was bearish as they went deeper down.

Markus shared screenshots of S&P 500, Bitcoin and Ethereum prices declining after Powell’s announcement as if to troll all those who had been hoping to see the markets surging.

However, the prices rebounded a little later, with Bitcoin adding almost 8% and soaring to touch the $64,000 price level briefly. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands slightly above $63,000.