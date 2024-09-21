    Dogecoin Founder Spills Beans on His Epic Draining DOGE Sale

    Yuri Molchan
    Billy Markus shared his take on epic Dogecoin sale he made that left him with tiny stash to hold
    Sat, 21/09/2024 - 11:45
    Dogecoin Founder Spills Beans on His Epic Draining DOGE Sale
    Billy Markus, known on the X social media network as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who created the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in cooperation with Jackson Palmer in 2013, published a tweet about Elon Musk, to defend him against recent criticism on the internet from certain U.S. politicians. Those included the California governor who threatened to sue Elon Musk over posting memes.

    While the discussion in the comments took a slightly different direction, Markus shared his feelings on selling almost all his DOGE nine years ago.

    Crypto enthusiast @ChadCaff shared a screenshot of an article with its title saying that “Dogecoin creator sold all his coins for a $10,000 Honda in 2015.” The lead under the title specified that it was a Honda Civic. The X user asked if Markus is also going to sell all his DOGGO holdings.

    Markus responded to that comment, saying “godspeed all” as he seemed not to regret selling his crypto holdings to buy that car. According to his tweets published earlier this year, Markus still holds a little Dogecoin and 0.006 BTC.

    Another X user also asked the DOGE founder whether his financial state was so bad that he had too sell all his crypto, to which Markus responded, “Whatever i hold goes to 0 in like 5 hours so maybe i have to sell for it to do well.”

    Markus trolls Bitcoin bulls this week

    This week, Fed Reserve chairman Jerome Powell announced at the FOMC meeting that the bank would opt for slashing the annual interest rate by 50 basic points, instead of 25 as many experts were led to believe.

    This was expected to give the stock and cryptocurrency markets massive momentum and push them high into the green zone. However, the first reaction demonstrated by the markets was bearish as they went deeper down.

    Markus shared screenshots of S&P 500, Bitcoin and Ethereum prices declining after Powell’s announcement as if to troll all those who had been hoping to see the markets surging.

    However, the prices rebounded a little later, with Bitcoin adding almost 8% and soaring to touch the $64,000 price level briefly. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands slightly above $63,000.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

