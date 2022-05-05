Dogecoin Becomes Part of BIG3 Basketball Team

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogecoin has now become part of the Big3 basketball league as Bill Lee, founding chairman of MyDoge, a self-custodial Dogecoin wallet, has bought all 25 fire-tier editions of the Aliens, a team in the Big3.

Ice Cube, an American rapper, founded the Big3 professional basketball league, and Big3 chose to sell the team's rights using non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Big3 league decided to sell 25 fire-tier NFTs, which gives owners control of the Killer 3s' licensing, intellectual property (IP) and league-approved items.

As a result of the purchase, Big3 will adopt Dogecoin, resulting in the integration of the MyDoge wallet, allowing players, coaches and teams to earn Dogecoin tips on Twitter with only a tweet. Aliens will also prominently display MyDoge/Dogecoin on team jerseys, events and broadcasts.

"The Doge Army and I look forward to making Dogecoin the people's currency while helping our team hoist the championship trophy. I can't think of a better NFT experience than that today," Bill Lee stated in a release.

Dogecoin large transactions rise 49%

Large transaction spikes are frequently associated with increased activity from institutional players, or whales, who are either buying or selling. These transactions exceed $100,000 moved, according to IntoTheBlock, and were up 49% in the last 24 hours for Dogecoin.

Dogecoin presently trades at $0.134 after reaching highs of $0.137 on May 5. At the time of publication, Dogecoin has demonstrated mild growth in the past 24 hours, up 1.94%. The Dogecoin price remains down 3.76% over the past week. Likewise, the profitability of the largest meme cryptocurrency remains at 56%.

Bitso, the leading Mexican cryptocurrency exchange, recently added support for the largest meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, according to a recent announcement.

Gucci, one of the most famous fashion brands, will start accepting Dogecoin and some other cryptocurrencies at select locations in North America, according to a report published by Vogue Business.