Dogecoin Becomes Part of BIG3 Basketball Team

Dogecoin has now become part of the Big3 basketball league as Bill Lee, founding chairman of MyDoge, a self-custodial Dogecoin wallet, has bought all 25 fire-tier editions of the Aliens, a team in the Big3.
Much wow! Welcome to the BIG3, #DogeArmy. 🚀🌕— BIG3 (@thebig3) May 4, 2022
Full story: https://t.co/BRM0U2HpIV@icecube | @westcoastbill pic.twitter.com/UIhS2RLOX8
Ice Cube, an American rapper, founded the Big3 professional basketball league, and Big3 chose to sell the team's rights using non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Big3 league decided to sell 25 fire-tier NFTs, which gives owners control of the Killer 3s' licensing, intellectual property (IP) and league-approved items.
As a result of the purchase, Big3 will adopt Dogecoin, resulting in the integration of the MyDoge wallet, allowing players, coaches and teams to earn Dogecoin tips on Twitter with only a tweet. Aliens will also prominently display MyDoge/Dogecoin on team jerseys, events and broadcasts.
"The Doge Army and I look forward to making Dogecoin the people's currency while helping our team hoist the championship trophy. I can't think of a better NFT experience than that today," Bill Lee stated in a release.
Dogecoin large transactions rise 49%
Large transaction spikes are frequently associated with increased activity from institutional players, or whales, who are either buying or selling. These transactions exceed $100,000 moved, according to IntoTheBlock, and were up 49% in the last 24 hours for Dogecoin.
Dogecoin presently trades at $0.134 after reaching highs of $0.137 on May 5. At the time of publication, Dogecoin has demonstrated mild growth in the past 24 hours, up 1.94%. The Dogecoin price remains down 3.76% over the past week. Likewise, the profitability of the largest meme cryptocurrency remains at 56%.
Bitso, the leading Mexican cryptocurrency exchange, recently added support for the largest meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, according to a recent announcement.
Gucci, one of the most famous fashion brands, will start accepting Dogecoin and some other cryptocurrencies at select locations in North America, according to a report published by Vogue Business.