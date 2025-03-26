Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Suddenly Jumps 10%, What's Happening?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 26/03/2025 - 10:41
    Dogecoin in spotlight as price and volume sees bullish rally
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Suddenly Jumps 10%, What's Happening?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the industry’s dominant meme coin, is leading the altcoin rebound today after printing an unexpected rally over the past hour. According to data from CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin's price has jumped by over 10% in 24 hours, pushing the coin to breach the $0.20 resistance.

    Dogecoin metrics light up

    It is not uncommon to find DOGE showcasing intense volatility on the market. As of press time, Dogecoin’s trading volume rallied by 16.95% overnight to $1.85 billion. This visible interest in the altcoin has set it apart today in what appears to be a breakout push toward its multi-week high above $0.23.

    DOGE 1D Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Thus far this year, Dogecoin has climbed as high as $0.4159 before charting a sustained correction amid volatility. With the consistent uptick in DOGE's open interest, there has been a visible buildup to the current breakout the coin is seeing.

    While it remains uncertain what triggered the latest rally, the top meme coin has been in the news all week. As reported earlier by U.Today, House of Doge, an offshoot of the Dogecoin Foundation, has launched its reserve for DOGE, buying 10 million units of the asset.

    This move underscores the growing relevance of Dogecoin as a worthy reserve asset.

    What's next for DOGE?

    Since the start of the month, Dogecoin has not successfully managed to flip the $0.20 resistance as support. However, with this latest push, the meme coin might be ready for a sustained blowout.

    The growth of the altcoin will now hinge on broader market sentiment, particularly on its correlation with Bitcoin. Now that Bitcoin has breached the $88,000 mark, the market is showcasing positive sentiment that has partly rubbed off on Dogecoin.

    How high the coin will go with this latest rebound remains unknown, with some analysts speculating that a $1 rally may already be in the works.

    #Dogecoin

