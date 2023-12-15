Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Surged 100% After Landing on Major Exchanges

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana dog coin Bonk (BONK) has surged more than 100% in the last 24 hours. BONK saw a strong price increase the previous day with the announcement of its Coinbase listing.

Advertisement

In a tweet, top crypto exchange Coinbase announced that BONK is now live on its platform as well as on the Coinbase iOS and Android apps.

The Solana dog coin printed a gigantic green candlestick today as it gained more major crypto exchange listings, continuing the price increase.

BONK was up 95.23% in the last 24 hours to $0.00003 and up 142% and 645% in the last seven and fourteen days, according to CoinGecko data.

Advertisement

Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of Bonk (BONK) and the commencement of trading for new spot trading pairs: BONK/USDT, BONK/FDUSD and BONK/TRY, with withdrawals beginning on Dec. 16 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC).

BONK was listed under "Seed Tag," which highlights new projects with more volatility and risks than other listed tokens.

Furthermore, within 48 hours of Dec. 15 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance says it will add BONK as a new borrowable asset with a new margin pair on the isolated margin.

Bonk is listed in the https://t.co/vCNztATkNg App 🔔

Purchase $BONK and other crypto easily with 20+ fiat currencies



Download the App to start trading #BONK now!

👉 https://t.co/jt6bDD8HsI



For more details - https://t.co/nNz1gj4pD2@bonk_inu pic.twitter.com/7mwjV7dA1e — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) December 15, 2023

In similar news, Bonk (BONK) is now listed on the Crypto.com App, joining a list of over 250 supported cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Users of the Crypto.com App may now buy BONK with over 20 fiat currencies and spend it at over 80 million merchants worldwide using the Crypto.com Visa Card.

Bitrue, a major cryptocurrency exchange, has also announced the addition of BONK to its platform for trading and staking.