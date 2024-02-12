Advertisement
AD

Ethereum's (ETH) Last Hope Gone? ERC404 Volumes Plummets

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
New fuel that many investors believed would push Ethereum to new heights is already gone
Mon, 12/02/2024 - 9:00
Ethereum's (ETH) Last Hope Gone? ERC404 Volumes Plummets
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Ethereum ecosystem is facing a reality check as the innovative ERC-404 sector on Ethereum experiences a substantial drop. In the past 24 hours, the market capitalization of ERC-404 tokens has plummeted by 29%, with tokens like PANDORA sliding over 15%, DEFROGS tumbling over 22% and RUG collapsing by a staggering 38%. 

Advertisement

The ERC-404 standard was hailed as Ethereum's beacon of innovation, potentially the new fuel for a bull run akin to the impact of NFTs in 2021 and ICOs in 2017. However, the sharp and swift capitulation in market capitalization raises a lot of unpleasant questions over its viability as Ethereum's "last hope" for a resurgence. 

ETHUSD Chart
ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

This standard was envisioned to create tokens that are both fungible, like ERC-20, and unique, like ERC-721, adding a layer of value through associated NFTs that could be rare or hold special significance.

Taking PANDORA as an example, purchasing this ERC-404 token on exchanges like Uniswap not only grants the token itself but also an unique NFT, introducing an element of chance and gamification to trading and ownership. Acquiring a rare NFT could potentially amplify an investor's portfolio value, and selling it on platforms like Blur or OpenSea would simultaneously execute the sale of the linked token.

Related
Shocking Bitcoin Move Nets Investor $13.5M in Just Days

The current decline of ERC-404 tokens, however, signals potential trouble for Ethereum. The rapid devaluation challenges the premise that ERC-404 could lead to a new era of growth for Ethereum. 

If ERC-404 tokens continue to lose ground, it could reflect negatively on Ethereum's capacity to innovate and sustain new developmental trends. Ethereum's future now depends on its ability to adapt and overcome the market's skepticism, finding new pathways to innovation that can revive confidence and investment in its ecosystem.

#Ethereum
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ripple Grabs 100 Million XRP at Pivotal Moment for XRP Price
2024/02/12 08:57
Ripple Grabs 100 Million XRP at Pivotal Moment for XRP Price
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) No Longer Top 10 Coin
2024/02/12 08:57
Dogecoin (DOGE) No Longer Top 10 Coin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image “Satoshi” Spotted at Super Bowl
2024/02/12 08:57
“Satoshi” Spotted at Super Bowl
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Aptos Ecosystem Summit Marks Historic Global Gathering for Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ethereum's (ETH) Last Hope Gone? ERC404 Volumes Plummets
Ripple Grabs 100 Million XRP at Pivotal Moment for XRP Price
Dogecoin (DOGE) No Longer Top 10 Coin
Show all