    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Crucial Breakout: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin up 2.34% in last 24 hours to $0.1335
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 15:05
    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Crucial Breakout: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE), might be on the brink of a price breakout as it tests a much-watched technical level.

    Dogecoin is currently testing the daily Simple Moving Average (SMA) 200 at $0.1337, with the market closely watching for a potential move that could lead to substantial upside gains.

    At the time of writing, Dogecoin was up 2.34% in the last 24 hours to $0.1335, mirroring the general rise on the crypto market bolstered by expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

    Article image
    DOGE/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    As Dogecoin tests this key level, a decisive break could pave the way for significant upside gains, potentially targeting the $0.138 and $0.0000143 levels. A surge beyond these key levels could signal the end of DOGE's current consolidation and the beginning of a new bullish trend.

    The next resistance levels to watch after a successful breakout would be $0.165 and $0.175. Breaking through these levels could further solidify DOGE's bullish momentum and attract more buyers looking to capitalize on the upward movement.

    What analysts say

    According to crypto analyst Ali, Dogecoin might be playing a repeat of a historical pattern given its current price action. Ali, in a recent tweet, noted that Dogecoin might be playing out a similar pattern seen before, wherein it consolidates in a descending triangle, sees a 140% to 230% rally, and retraces by 56% to 60% before entering a bull run.

    While the potential for a breakout might be enticing, it is important to consider the risks. Failure to break above the daily SMA 200 could lead to declines and further consolidation. In such a scenario, DOGE might revisit support levels around $0.12 and $0.124.  

    Traders should also pay attention to the overall market sentiment as any positive developments in the broader cryptocurrency market might provide the necessary momentum for DOGE to break above this much-watched resistance level in the very short term.

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

