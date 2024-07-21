    Dogecoin Death Cross Appears but Hourly Charts Tell Different Story

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin's current technical indicators present intriguing narrative
    Sun, 21/07/2024 - 16:14
    Dogecoin Death Cross Appears but Hourly Charts Tell Different Story
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is in an intriguing spot with technical indicators creating a mixed outlook for its price.

    Advertisement

    While a death cross has emerged on the daily charts, signaling potential bearish momentum, the hourly charts tell a different story, with a golden cross appearing on the four-hour chart.

    Article image
    DOGE/USD 4-Hour Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    In technical analysis, a death cross occurs when a short-term moving average such as the moving average (MA) 50 crosses below a long-term moving average such as the MA 200. This pattern is commonly interpreted as a bearish signal, signaling potential price declines.

    On the other hand, a golden cross occurs when a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average, often interpreted as a bullish signal suggesting upward price movement.

    Article image
    DOGE/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Dogecoin's daily chart recently displayed a death cross, as the 50-day moving average has fallen below the 200-day moving average. Despite the bearish outlook on the daily chart, Dogecoin's four-hour chart paints a different picture. A "golden cross" has formed, with the MA crossing above the MA 200. This suggests that, in the very short term, Dogecoin may experience a price climb.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Mystery: On-chain Data Reveals Intriguing Holder Trend
    Wed, 06/19/2024 - 13:51
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Mystery: On-chain Data Reveals Intriguing Holder Trend
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Currently, Dogecoin is seeing a price rebound after declining for five days in a row. At the time of writing, Dogecoin was up 3.03% in the last 24 hours to $0.132.

    Implications

    Dogecoin's current technical indicators present an intriguing narrative. The death cross on the daily chart suggests caution, while the golden cross on the four-hour chart offers a glimmer of hope for bullish traders.

    The emergence of both the death cross and the golden cross on two different time frames reflects the mixed sentiment in the market, that of caution and optimism.  

    Related
    Dogecoin Nears Major Test Before 45 Billion DOGE Support
    Fri, 06/14/2024 - 10:41
    Dogecoin Nears Major Test Before 45 Billion DOGE Support
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Some traders regard moving average (MA) crosses as lagging indicators, which frequently coincide with trend exhaustion and trap investors on the wrong side of the market. MA studies frequently rely on historical data and tend to lag prices. For instance, a death cross could indicate the bottom of a bear market.

    This divergence, as seen for the Dogecoin price, suggesting a mixed outlook, highlights the importance of considering multiple time frames when analyzing the market. 

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image WazirX Announces Major Bounty to Recover $100 Million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) and More
    Jul 21, 2024 - 16:07
    WazirX Announces Major Bounty to Recover $100 Million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) and More
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Dogecoin Creator Proposes DOGE to NBA Legend Scottie Pippen
    Jul 21, 2024 - 16:07
    Dogecoin Creator Proposes DOGE to NBA Legend Scottie Pippen
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Solana to $1,000? Potential Pattern Breakout Hints 900% Rally
    Jul 21, 2024 - 16:07
    Solana to $1,000? Potential Pattern Breakout Hints 900% Rally
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Whales' Rolling Window: Assassins, Rate Cuts and Portfolio Allocation
    Pawfury (PAW) Achieves $4.3 Million in Presale Funding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Death Cross Appears but Hourly Charts Tell Different Story
    WazirX Announces Major Bounty to Recover $100 Million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) and More
    Dogecoin Creator Proposes DOGE to NBA Legend Scottie Pippen
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD