Dogecoin (DOGE) Metrics Signal Extreme Apathy

Wed, 08/16/2023 - 11:12
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Dogecoin price slumps as disinterest grows among Doge army
Dogecoin (DOGE) Metrics Signal Extreme Apathy
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In today's digital currency ecosystem, there is widely varied price performance when Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the altcoins in the industry are compared side by side. Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the top altcoins that has seen notable buyer apathy on its price action. The premier meme coin is changing hands at a price of $0.07004 after retracing by as much as 5.86% in the past 24 hours.

DOGE 1D Chart
DOGE Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Related
Dogecoin Lead Dev Urges for Imminent DOGE Withdrawal Amid Huobi Insolvency Rumors

The Dogecoin metrics show a predominantly uninterested market as meme coin investors are notably very invested in the happenings around DOGE rival Shiba Inu. For instance, while tokens within the Shiba Inu ecosystem like Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) are currently on a bullish rampage, Dogecoin's trading volume is not supporting any impending bullish momentum at the moment.

Besides the competition from Shiba Inu, Dogecoin's observed apathy takes its footing from quite a number of factors, including the lack of any apparent goal or vision from the core team behind the protocol. This has fueled a lack of optimism to keep stacking up on the protocol.

With its more than 7% slump over the past seven days, Dogecoin has solidified its stance as one of the top losing meme coins around today.

Banking on Elon Musk's Influence

One crucial move from Dogecoin to regain its momentum is its absolute reliance on X owner Elon Musk. Known as one of the top advocates and proponents of digital currency, Elon Musk's tweets are known to drive a massive rally in the price of the asset across the board.

Related
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Promises “Most Cutting-Edge Keynote” Ever

Despite the stagnancy, any tweet from Musk in the future, which comes randomly but with a remarkable impact, can help break the dormancy that Dogecoin has recorded in the past few days. Despite the bearish gloom engulfing it at this time, Dogecoin still remains one of the most celebrated altcoins in the top 10 by market capitalization.

#Dogecoin
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB): New and Exciting Surprises Await
08/16/2023 - 10:57
Shiba Inu (SHIB): New and Exciting Surprises Await
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) Holders Need to Understand This New Concept
08/16/2023 - 10:43
Cardano (ADA) Holders Need to Understand This New Concept
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple CTO Sparks Heated Debate as He Reflects on Elon Musk's X Revolution
08/16/2023 - 10:20
Ripple CTO Sparks Heated Debate as He Reflects on Elon Musk's X Revolution
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev