Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reveals Bitcoin Price and Altcoins Correlation

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Dogecoin's creator sheds light on Bitcoin's dominance and its impact on altcoins
Sun, 3/03/2024 - 12:21
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, also known by his online moniker "Shibetoshi Nakamoto," recently provided insights into the relationship between Bitcoin's price movements and the subsequent behavior of alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins. In response to inquiries regarding the current dominance of Bitcoin in the crypto bull market and whether it signifies an imminent surge in altcoin prices, Markus shared his perspective.

According to Markus, who played a pivotal role in the creation of Dogecoin, Bitcoin traditionally sets the pace for market trends, with altcoins following suit. He suggested that throughout his experience, Bitcoin has consistently led the way, often paving the path for significant fluctuations in the prices of alternative cryptocurrencies.

The correlation between Bitcoin's performance and that of altcoins is a subject of ongoing interest and debate among cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors. Markus' perspective, rooted in his first hand involvement in the creation of Dogecoin, offers valuable insights into how market dynamics may unfold in the coming weeks and months.

State of altcoins market

Markus' insights come at a time when Bitcoin's dominance in the cryptocurrency market remains pronounced. According to BTC.D data, Bitcoin currently commands a dominant share of 53.71% in market dominance, boasting a staggering capitalization exceeding $1.2 trillion.

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), considered the primary altcoin, maintains a capitalization of 18.12%, leaving approximately 28.17% of the market share distributed among other digital assets.

Crypto Total Market Cap Excluding BTC and ETH by TradingView

Whether Bitcoin's current dominance will pave the way for a significant altcoin rally remains to be seen, but Markus' insights offer valuable food for thought for those navigating the volatile crypto markets.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

