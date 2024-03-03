Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reveals Bitcoin Price and Altcoins Correlation

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, also known by his online moniker "Shibetoshi Nakamoto," recently provided insights into the relationship between Bitcoin's price movements and the subsequent behavior of alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins. In response to inquiries regarding the current dominance of Bitcoin in the crypto bull market and whether it signifies an imminent surge in altcoin prices, Markus shared his perspective.

According to Markus, who played a pivotal role in the creation of Dogecoin, Bitcoin traditionally sets the pace for market trends, with altcoins following suit. He suggested that throughout his experience, Bitcoin has consistently led the way, often paving the path for significant fluctuations in the prices of alternative cryptocurrencies.

my experience is bitcoin always leads and then altcoins go nuts — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 2, 2024

The correlation between Bitcoin's performance and that of altcoins is a subject of ongoing interest and debate among cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors. Markus' perspective, rooted in his first hand involvement in the creation of Dogecoin, offers valuable insights into how market dynamics may unfold in the coming weeks and months.

State of altcoins market

Markus' insights come at a time when Bitcoin's dominance in the cryptocurrency market remains pronounced. According to BTC.D data, Bitcoin currently commands a dominant share of 53.71% in market dominance, boasting a staggering capitalization exceeding $1.2 trillion.

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), considered the primary altcoin, maintains a capitalization of 18.12%, leaving approximately 28.17% of the market share distributed among other digital assets.

Crypto Total Market Cap Excluding BTC and ETH by TradingView

Whether Bitcoin's current dominance will pave the way for a significant altcoin rally remains to be seen, but Markus' insights offer valuable food for thought for those navigating the volatile crypto markets.