Dogecoin (DOGE) Scores New Listing on Major Japanese Crypto Exchange

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has scored a big new listing. The dog coin, which has seen a surge in popularity and adoption since its inception in 2013, has secured a new listing on Bitflyer, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Japan.

Bitflyer announced the positive listing news on its official X/Twitter handle today. The translation of its post in Japanese reads: "DOGE Available soon.bitFlyer plans to start handling Dogecoin (DOGE) at its sales offices from Thursday, February 29, 2024."

Per its official blog post, Bitflyer says it will start handling Dogecoin (DOGE) starting on Feb. 29, 2024. The decision comes as it continues to proactively increase the number of new crypto assets it handles, thereby improving customers' investment choices. The crypto exchange also made known its strong will to increase options and opportunities for Web3 participation.

Dogecoin jumps 14%

The Dogecoin price reacted positively to the listing news and was also seeing a rise alongside the crypto market. At the time of writing, DOGE was up 14% in the last 24 hours to $0.091. Dogecoin's price jump follows a 6% increase in the price of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, reclaimed the $57,000 level for the first time since late 2021. Bitcoin's price has climbed 32% since 2024, continuing a rally that has encouraged speculative interest in altcoins such as Dogecoin.

Dogecoin has been on a steady rise since hitting support at $0.082 on Feb. 23. Today's rally hit intraday highs of $0.096, stopping short of the much coveted $0.01 mark.

According to crypto analyst Ali, the price action of Dogecoin appears to mirror patterns observed in past bull markets. If history repeats itself, Ali predicts that DOGE might enter a parabolic breakout around April.

In the intermediate term, if Dogecoin sustains its present rise, it might attempt a breach past the $0.01 level. On the other hand, a sustained close below the daily MA 50 at $0.082 might invalidate the current bullish outlook.