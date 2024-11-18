    Dogecoin Developer Issues Crucial Warning to Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Old Dogecoin wallet shutting down, and community needs to take note of this development
    Mon, 18/11/2024 - 15:45
    Dogecoin Developer Issues Crucial Warning to Community
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a significant development, a prominent Dogecoin (DOGE) developer has sounded an alarm to Dogecoin enthusiasts. The warning centers on Dogechain.info, a widely used Dogecoin wallet platform that recently shut down operations due to bankruptcy.

    Major Dogecoin wallet era comes to end

    The platform's closure has caused an uproar in the community, as users raised concerns about how to secure their private keys. In a recent X post, the developer urged the community to secure their funds immediately before the deadline. 

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) to Exceed $1 and Claim Title 'King of Crypto,' Says Top Analyst
    Mon, 11/18/2024 - 08:54
    Dogecoin (DOGE) to Exceed $1 and Claim Title 'King of Crypto,' Says Top Analyst
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    For over 10 years, Dogechain.info was a reliable online wallet for Dogecoin users. However, in July 2024, the platform ceased operations, leaving millions of Dogecoin holders with a looming deadline. 

    Users have until Dec. 31, 2024, to download their private keys from the website using the Wallet Backup feature. The developer emphasized that failure to do so will result in irreversible loss of access to funds stored in these wallets.

    The developer mentioned that users experiencing difficulties receiving a two-factor authentication (2FA) code should contact the team at the official email address. 

    Stay alert to phishing scams

    As the shutdown progresses, scammers exploit the situation by targeting Dogechain.info users. One notable scam involves the Dogechain.com domain, which has been used in phishing attacks

    The developer urged users to beware of scams and exploitation as the shutdown progresses. He advised users to double-check the URL and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

    Related
    'Glad It's Over': Dogecoin Foundation Reacts to Dismissal of Lawsuit Against Elon Musk
    Sat, 11/16/2024 - 13:24
    'Glad It's Over': Dogecoin Foundation Reacts to Dismissal of Lawsuit Against Elon Musk
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    He mentioned that this simple precaution could prevent funds from being lost to cyber criminals. In response to the warning, a user commented on the post, suggesting that the message should be shared widely. 

    He also recommended that the post be translated into different languages to ensure that a larger number of Dogecoin holders can understand the urgency and take action before the deadline. This user’s comment emphasizes the importance of reaching as many people as possible in the community, as language could be a stumbling block.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 18, 2024 - 15:42
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for November 18
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Nov 18, 2024 - 15:20
    Binance Set to List Six New USDC Trading Pairs, Here Are Crypto Tickers
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Web3 Gaming Trailblazer Big Time Studios Announces $OL Token for the OpenLoot Gaming Platform
    Plutus Announces Platform Enhancements to Bolster Transparency and Sustainability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Developer Issues Crucial Warning to Community
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for November 18
    Binance Set to List Six New USDC Trading Pairs, Here Are Crypto Tickers
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD