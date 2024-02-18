Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Prediction for February 18

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does SHIB have enough energy for midterm rise?
Sun, 18/02/2024 - 12:43
SHIB Price Prediction for February 18
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Most coins are rising at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has increased by almost 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the rate of SHIB is growing after a false breakout of the local support at $0.00000959.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 17

If the daily candle closes around the current prices and with no long wicks, the growth may lead to a test of the vital zone of $0.000010.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. Only if the bar returns to $0.000010 is there a possibility of an ongoing bullish trend. However, until it happens, traders may witness a local correction.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation is on the weekly time frame. At the moment, the rate is in the middle of the wide channel between the support of $0.00000827 and the resistance of $0.00001136. As neither side has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation around the $0.000010 zone is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000978 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image More Bitcoin (BTC) Whales to Appear in 2024: Reason Disclosed
2024/02/18 12:40
More Bitcoin (BTC) Whales to Appear in 2024: Reason Disclosed
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 80% as SHIB Price Shines Green
2024/02/18 12:40
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 80% as SHIB Price Shines Green
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum ETF in March? Bloomberg Expert Thinks Not
2024/02/18 12:40
Ethereum ETF in March? Bloomberg Expert Thinks Not
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse Lands $3M In Private Round To Bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ To Life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

SHIB Price Prediction for February 18
More Bitcoin (BTC) Whales to Appear in 2024: Reason Disclosed
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 80% as SHIB Price Shines Green
Show all