Advertisement
AD

    DOGE, SHIB and PEPE up for Second Chances

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin leading SHIB and PEPE price rebound
    Mon, 8/07/2024 - 12:05
    DOGE, SHIB and PEPE up for Second Chances
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto ecosystem is undergoing a unique recovery round, with Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE tagging along. Though mild, each of these meme coins is registering a unique price surge that shows the worst drawdowns might be over.

    Advertisement

    Rebirth of DOGE, SHIB and PEPE

    Over the past 24 hours, the Dogecoin price has inked a mild surge of 0.6%. The price action of DOGE is particularly volatile, with the growth rate moving to and fro the negative zone amid the return of an epic demand wall.

    Related
    Whale Loses $3.5 Million on PEPE: What's Happened?
    Sun, 07/07/2024 - 13:18
    Whale Loses $3.5 Million on PEPE: What's Happened?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Shiba Inu broke off from this trend with a 1.37% surge to $0.00001666. By surviving the harsh sell-offs of the past week, Shiba Inu has turned the $0.000016 price point into its ultimate support level as it fights to record more growth in due course.

    For PEPE, the frog-themed token has recorded a 1.2% rally to $0.00000874 after a troubling sell-off phase. PEPE’s growth is not to be trusted yet as the token’s volatility might see it erode these gains in the next couple of hours. The underlying bottom line for each of these meme coins is the readiness for a second shot at the price rebound.

    The key drivers of these prospective rebounds remain unknown but are worth watching.

    Expectations from meme coin trio

    While, collectively, they control a small fraction of the crypto ecosystem, the expected volatility from the three meme coins is poised to spark a rally within their immediate niche. There might be a ripple effect in the broader crypto ecosystem that might see L1 coins pick up the pace.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Devs Embark on Epic Quest, SHIB Community Thrilled
    Mon, 07/08/2024 - 11:04
    Shiba Inu Devs Embark on Epic Quest, SHIB Community Thrilled
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Another crucial expectation is that the meme coins will leverage their respective correlations with Bitcoin and Ethereum and join these top coins in rallying whenever the conditions align. For now, their metrics are bullish, with the respective fundamentals and trading volumes and whale accumulation signaling that the best of these price rebounds is yet to take place.

    #Dogecoin #Shiba Inu #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Chainlink Whales Acquire $76 Million in LINK - What's Happening?
    Jul 8, 2024 - 11:59
    Chainlink Whales Acquire $76 Million in LINK - What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Shiba Inu Devs Embark on Epic Quest, SHIB Community Thrilled
    Jul 8, 2024 - 11:59
    Shiba Inu Devs Embark on Epic Quest, SHIB Community Thrilled
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Binance to Delist Four Trading Pairs: Details
    Jul 8, 2024 - 11:59
    Binance to Delist Four Trading Pairs: Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BC.GAME Announces the Partnership with Leicester City and New $BC Token!
    Nervos Network (CKB): Behind the Soaring Hashrate, What Makes This Project Attractive to Miners?
    HashKey Global Announces 3rd Lock to Earn Launch With XRADERS (XR) - Earn from 142,000 XR and 120,000 USDT
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE, SHIB and PEPE up for Second Chances
    Chainlink Whales Acquire $76 Million in LINK - What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu Devs Embark on Epic Quest, SHIB Community Thrilled
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD