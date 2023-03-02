DOGE Price Analysis for March 2

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not hold the initiative for long, and most of the coins have returned to the red zone.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is no exception to the rule, going down by 2.36% over the last 24 hours.

The price of DOGE has broken the local support level at $0.08045 and keeps declining. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, the decline may continue to the next zone of buyers' interest around the $0.07926 mark. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the day.

The situation is also bearish on the daily time frame as the price has returned below the important mark of $0.08. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the nearest support at $0.07878.

If the closure happens not too far from it, the decline may lead to the test of the $0.077-$0.078 zone within the next few days.

On the weekly chart, the price of DOGE is on its way to the support at $0.07780. The volume is declining, which means there are low chances to see a bounce back to the current levels. In this case, closure below the mentioned mark could be a prerequisite for an ongoing drop to $0.075.

DOGE is trading at $0.0799 at press time.