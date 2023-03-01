BTC and ETH Price Analysis for March 1

March has begun with bulls' pressure, as most of the coins are in the green zone again.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.09% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has once again touched the resistance level at $23,890. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens with no long wicks and near the $23,800 mark, there are high chances of seeing a breakout, followed by a blast to the area of $24,000.
Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.
Bitcoin is trading at $23,628 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is even more of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.19%.
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as its rate is also near the resistance at $1,667. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may continue to the next zone around $1,700.
Ethereum is trading at $1,650 at press time.