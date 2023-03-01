Original U.Today article

BTC and ETH Price Analysis for March 1

Wed, 03/01/2023 - 16:05
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect further growth of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

March has begun with bulls' pressure, as most of the coins are in the green zone again.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.09% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has once again touched the resistance level at $23,890. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens with no long wicks and near the $23,800 mark, there are high chances of seeing a breakout, followed by a blast to the area of $24,000.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $23,628 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is even more of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.19%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as its rate is also near the resistance at $1,667. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may continue to the next zone around $1,700.

Ethereum is trading at $1,650 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.



Show all