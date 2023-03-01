BTC and ETH Price Analysis for March 1

Original U.Today article

Can traders expect further growth of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

March has begun with bulls' pressure, as most of the coins are in the green zone again.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.09% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has once again touched the resistance level at $23,890. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens with no long wicks and near the $23,800 mark, there are high chances of seeing a breakout, followed by a blast to the area of $24,000.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $23,628 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is even more of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.19%.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as its rate is also near the resistance at $1,667. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may continue to the next zone around $1,700.

Ethereum is trading at $1,650 at press time.