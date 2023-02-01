DOGE Price Analysis for February 1

Even though the day has started with bulls' dominance, some coins have come back to the red zone by the end of the day.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.
On the local time frame, the price is trading near the support level after the false breakout of the resistance at $0.09299. If the situation remains the same until the end of the day, the drop may lead to a test of the $0.089 zone tomorrow.
On the daily chart, bears might have seized the initiative as the rate of DOGE could not continue yesterday's rise. However, there are low chances to see a midterm decline as the selling volume is low.
In this regard, the meme coin might enter the consolidation phase ($0.085-$0.095) until mid-February to accumulate energy for a further sharp move.
On the weekly time frame, one should pay attention to the level at $0.09555. The price has made a false breakout of it, however, the candle has not closed yet. If the price gets back to it, the upward move may continue to the resistance zone around $0.1.
DOGE is trading at $0.09038 at press time.