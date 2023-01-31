Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for January 31

Tue, 01/31/2023 - 19:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has XRP entered correction period yet?
Bulls could not hold the gained initiative at the beginning of the day, and most of the coins returned to the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 0.37%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the fall, the price of XRP is trading near the local resistance level at $0.4023. If buyers' pressure continues and the candle closes around that mark, the breakout may lead to the test of $0.4050 tomorrow.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation is not so clear as the rate of XRP keeps trading in a wide range  between the support at $0.386 and the resistance at $0.4225. If buyers want to keep the rise going, they need to get the rate back to the interim mark of $0.41.

XRP/BTC chart by TradingView

The situation remains bearish on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). However, the price might have found local support at 0.00001701. But it is too early to think about a possible rise as XRP needs more time to accumulate power for that.

