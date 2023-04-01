DOGE Price Analysis for April 1

Original U.Today article

Does DOGE have enough power to keep rising?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market is mainly trading sideways at the beginning of the weekend.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 1.17% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's slight rise, the rate of DOGE is returning to the local support level at $0.07605. If the closure happens near it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued decline to the $0.075 zone.

On the daily chart, bears are also more powerful than bulls as the price has once again made a false breakout of the resistance at $0.07890. While the rate is below that mark, there is a chance to see a correction to the zone of $0.070-$0.072.

From the midterm point of view, the rate is located closer to the resistance than to the support, which means that bulls have a chance to seize the initiative soon. However, in order for this to happen, they need to fix the price above the $0.078 zone.

Only in that case can traders expect a possible breakout followed by a blast to $0.08 and above.

DOGE is trading at $0.0764 at press time.