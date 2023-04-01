Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for April 1

Sat, 04/01/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does DOGE have enough power to keep rising?
DOGE Price Analysis for April 1
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market is mainly trading sideways at the beginning of the weekend.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 1.17% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Despite today's slight rise, the rate of DOGE is returning to the local support level at $0.07605. If the closure happens near it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued decline to the $0.075 zone.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily chart, bears are also more powerful than bulls as the price has once again made a false breakout of the resistance at $0.07890. While the rate is below that mark, there is a chance to see a correction to the zone of $0.070-$0.072.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate is located closer to the resistance than to the support, which means that bulls have a chance to seize the initiative soon. However, in order for this to happen, they need to fix the price above the $0.078 zone.

Related
SHIB Price Analysis for March 31

Only in that case can traders expect a possible breakout followed by a blast to $0.08 and above.

DOGE is trading at $0.0764 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image DeFi Dev Now Leads UK CBDC, ChatGPT Chooses IOTA, EU Unbans Self-Hosted Wallets: April Fools' Day in Crypto
04/01/2023 - 17:31
DeFi Dev Now Leads UK CBDC, ChatGPT Chooses IOTA, EU Unbans Self-Hosted Wallets: April Fools' Day in Crypto
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Sam Altman's WorldCoin Unveils Tech to Prove You Are Human
04/01/2023 - 16:09
Sam Altman's WorldCoin Unveils Tech to Prove You Are Human
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRPL Smart Contracts Platform Announces Hooks V3 Release, Teases Airdrop
04/01/2023 - 15:36
XRPL Smart Contracts Platform Announces Hooks V3 Release, Teases Airdrop
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov