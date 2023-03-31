Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for March 31

Original U.Today article

Is it possible to see further rise of Litecoin (LTC)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Buyers are not going to give up, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

LTC/USD

The rate of Litecoin (LTC) has increased by 0.60%.

On the local chart, the price is about to break the resistance at $90.15. If that happens, the accumulated strength might be enough for a move to test the $92 zone.

On the daily time frame, the rate of Litecoin (LTC) has not decided yet which way to move as the price is trading in the middle of the channel, between the support at $85.58 and the resistance at $94.54.

In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the area of $85-$95 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

A better situation can be seen on the weekly chart, as the price is located closer to the resistance than to the support. If the rate can fix in the range of $90-$100, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a blast to the $110 mark.

Litecoin is trading at $89.29 at press time.