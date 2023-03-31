Original U.Today article

Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for March 31

Fri, 03/31/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is it possible to see further rise of Litecoin (LTC)?
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for March 31
Buyers are not going to give up, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

LTC/USD

The rate of Litecoin (LTC) has increased by 0.60%.

LTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the local chart, the price is about to break the resistance at $90.15. If that happens, the accumulated strength might be enough for a move to test the $92 zone.

LTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of Litecoin (LTC) has not decided yet which way to move as the price is trading in the middle of the channel, between the support at $85.58 and the resistance at $94.54.

In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the area of $85-$95 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

LTC/USD chart by TradingView

A better situation can be seen on the weekly chart, as the price is located closer to the resistance than to the support. If the rate can fix in the range of $90-$100, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a blast to the $110 mark.

Litecoin is trading at $89.29 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

