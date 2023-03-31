Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for March 31

Fri, 03/31/2023 - 16:30
Denys Serhiichuk
Does SHIB have enough energy for growth?
Bulls are trying to restore the lost initiative as most coins have returned to the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 1% over the last 24 hours.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has broken the local resistance at $0.00001070. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, growth may continue to the $0.000011 zone.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

On the bigger time frame, the price keeps trading sideways, accumulating power for a further move. If bulls want to get back in the game, they need to fix above the $0.000011 area.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart, as the price is far away from the key levels. Until the price is below the $0.000011 mark, there are more chances to see an ongoing correction than a rise.

In this case, the rate is likely to locate in the range of $0.00001050-$0.00001080.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001073 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

