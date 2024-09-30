    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Confirms Intention to Become World's First Trillionaire, Here's Nuance

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Elon Musk reacted to tweet about predictions of him becoming first trillionaire ever
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 10:12
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Confirms Intention to Become World's First Trillionaire, Here's Nuance
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The world’s wealthiest tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has shared how he wants to use his billions, while he is expected to become the first trillionaire in the world.

    Elon Musk shares his goal for spending billions

    DogeDesigner (@cb_doge), a member of the Dogecoin team and an insider on X, tweeted that Elon Musk is projected to become the first person ever whose wealth is projected to surpass the $1 trillion level.

    However, user @cb_doge quoted Musk, who said earlier that he intends to use his money “to get humanity to Mars and preserve the light of consciousness." Musk quoted that tweet on his own page with a comment: “That’s the goal.”

    HOT Stories
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Confirms Intention to Become World's First Trillionaire, Here's Nuance
    Key Reason Why Bitcoin Might Have Massive Q4
    Dogecoin Creator Reacts to DOGE 20% Weekly Surge
    XRP Scores Highest Weekly Close of 2024. Will SEC Spoil This Rally?

    It is worth noting here that Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk is a major lover of Dogecoin, the original meme cryptocurrency and the largest one in terms of market capitalization value.

    Related
    Former Binance CEO CZ Breaks Silence Following Release from Prison
    Sun, 09/29/2024 - 07:38
    Former Binance CEO CZ Breaks Silence Following Release from Prison
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Musk reveals timeline for flying to Mars

    Elon Musk is a vocal proponent of interplanetary space flights and believes that making humanity a multiplanetary species is vital for the survival of humankind in the long run.

    Recently, he revisited his 2020 tweet about the importance of erecting a self-sustaining city on Mars: “This is important for the long-term future of humanity or consciousness as we know it.”

    In a fresh tweet, he commented on that, saying: “Becoming multiplanetary is critical to ensuring the long-term survival of humanity and all life as we know it.”

    A week ago, the tech billionaire and father of SpaceX shared detailed plans to send spaceships to the red planet.

    He shared that SpaceX intends to send several Starships to Mars in two years' time with no crews on them. If the landing goes safely, then in four years' time, the first crewed missions will be sent there. In case of any serious challenges, “the crewed missions will be postponed another two years,” Musk tweeted.

    What makes this task more difficult is the fact that traveling from Earth to Mars can be done only every two years, when the two planets are aligned. Still, this can save the potential Martian city from many catastrophic events on Earth, he believes.

    The billionaire is concerned that humanity can be destroyed completely by a huge asteroid/comet hitting the Earth or by humanmade catastrophes.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin #SpaceX
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 10:36
    XRP Community Outraged as Ripple USD (RLUSD) Faces Freeze on XRPL
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 9:56
    Is Vitalik Buterin Behind Latest Ethereum Price Dip?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    FoxLetFun Token is About to Skyrocket – Get FLF at the Best Price While You Can!
    BitcoinFi Accelerator Unveils Revolutionary Pre-Seed Support Program for Bitcoin Developers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Community Outraged as Ripple USD (RLUSD) Faces Freeze on XRPL
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Confirms Intention to Become World's First Trillionaire, Here's Nuance
    Is Vitalik Buterin Behind Latest Ethereum Price Dip?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD