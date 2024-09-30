DOGE Fan Elon Musk Confirms Intention to Become World's First Trillionaire, Here's Nuance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The world’s wealthiest tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has shared how he wants to use his billions, while he is expected to become the first trillionaire in the world.

Elon Musk shares his goal for spending billions

DogeDesigner (@cb_doge), a member of the Dogecoin team and an insider on X, tweeted that Elon Musk is projected to become the first person ever whose wealth is projected to surpass the $1 trillion level.

However, user @cb_doge quoted Musk, who said earlier that he intends to use his money “to get humanity to Mars and preserve the light of consciousness." Musk quoted that tweet on his own page with a comment: “That’s the goal.”

It is worth noting here that Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk is a major lover of Dogecoin, the original meme cryptocurrency and the largest one in terms of market capitalization value.

Musk reveals timeline for flying to Mars

Elon Musk is a vocal proponent of interplanetary space flights and believes that making humanity a multiplanetary species is vital for the survival of humankind in the long run.

Recently, he revisited his 2020 tweet about the importance of erecting a self-sustaining city on Mars: “This is important for the long-term future of humanity or consciousness as we know it.”

In a fresh tweet, he commented on that, saying: “Becoming multiplanetary is critical to ensuring the long-term survival of humanity and all life as we know it.”

Becoming multiplanetary is critical to ensuring the long-term survival of humanity and all life as we know it https://t.co/5TDAPXZwRM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 24, 2024

A week ago, the tech billionaire and father of SpaceX shared detailed plans to send spaceships to the red planet.

He shared that SpaceX intends to send several Starships to Mars in two years' time with no crews on them. If the landing goes safely, then in four years' time, the first crewed missions will be sent there. In case of any serious challenges, “the crewed missions will be postponed another two years,” Musk tweeted.

What makes this task more difficult is the fact that traveling from Earth to Mars can be done only every two years, when the two planets are aligned. Still, this can save the potential Martian city from many catastrophic events on Earth, he believes.

The billionaire is concerned that humanity can be destroyed completely by a huge asteroid/comet hitting the Earth or by humanmade catastrophes.