DOGE Community Excited at Big X Integration Teaser

X user DogeDesigner (@cb_doge), who is a member of the DOGE team and an insider from the X app (he often posts details about X updates and data on the app's usage around the world), has shared that the social media platform intends to launch its own X-TV app soon.

The DOGE community reacted to that news with a wave of excited comments as they anticipate the X app to continue evolving into the “ultimate everything app,” in accordance with Elon Musk’s vision and his earlier announcements.

One user wrote that the X platform is gradually turning into “a one-stop shop and is going to blow all the competition out of the water. Thank goodness for Elon's purchase,” he added.

Grok on X likely to be most powerful AI in world: Elon Musk

In a recent interview, Elon Musk shared that xAI has now finished developing the new iteration of the Grok AI chatbot (Grok 2.0) and is currently fine-tuning it. They expect to roll it out at some point in August, should everything go as planned.

The new Grok version will be on par with or at least very close to OpenAI’s leading product, ChatGPT. A total of 15,000 H100 GPUs were used for training Grok 2.0.

At the same time, a joint team of xAI, X and Nvidia are training Grok 3.0 in a specially built data center in Memphis. For training this iteration of the AI bot, a whopping 100,000 H100s are being leveraged. Musk said that Grok 3.0 will hopefully be unleashed in December, and it will surpass all other AI bots by all parameters, including ChatGPT-4o.

Elon Musk says there's "merit in Bitcoin"

During a recent podcast hosted by the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account, tech mogul Musk made a few comments about cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

When asked about his attitude to Bitcoin now and whether he intends to shill crypto on his X account, the serial entrepreneur said that he is not going to promote any crypto unless in a joking manner. He believes that “there is merit in Bitcoin and maybe some other cryptos.” He added that he does still have a soft spot for Dogecoin because he likes “dogs and memes.” Thus, Musk has once again confirmed his support for the original meme cryptocurrency.