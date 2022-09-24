Original U.Today article

BNB and ADA Price Analysis for September 24

Sat, 09/24/2022 - 10:31
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can one expect growth of popular altcoins soon?
BNB and ADA Price Analysis for September 24
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The weekend has started with slight dominance of bulls over bears as most coins are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has almost not changed since yesterday.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Binance Coin (BNB) is located in the middle of the channel between the support at $258.6 and the resistance at $298.6. The volume has declined, which means that the native exchange coin keeps accumulating power for a sharp move. Further growth might only be possible if the rate approaches the $290-$295 zone and fixes there.

Binance Coin is trading at $281.7 at press time.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 0.54% over the last day.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

Despite the rise, Cardano (ADA) seems not ready for growth yet as buyers could not get it back to the vital $0.50 mark. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, the fall may continue and lead to a breakout of the nearest support level at $0.4258.

Cardano is trading at $0.4595 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Large Ethereum Whales Grab 4.5 Trillion Shiba Inu As Price Begins to Recover
09/24/2022 - 10:29
Large Ethereum Whales Grab 4.5 Trillion Shiba Inu As Price Begins to Recover
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Pumping for Multiple Reasons: Major XRP Army Member
09/24/2022 - 09:15
XRP Pumping for Multiple Reasons: Major XRP Army Member
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano (ADA) Remains in Green as Market Keeps on Bleeding, Here's Why: Crypto Market Review, September 23
09/23/2022 - 23:50
Cardano (ADA) Remains in Green as Market Keeps on Bleeding, Here's Why: Crypto Market Review, September 23
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan