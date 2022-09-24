BNB and ADA Price Analysis for September 24

Original U.Today article

Can one expect growth of popular altcoins soon?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has started with slight dominance of bulls over bears as most coins are in the green zone.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has almost not changed since yesterday.

On the daily chart, Binance Coin (BNB) is located in the middle of the channel between the support at $258.6 and the resistance at $298.6. The volume has declined, which means that the native exchange coin keeps accumulating power for a sharp move. Further growth might only be possible if the rate approaches the $290-$295 zone and fixes there.

Binance Coin is trading at $281.7 at press time.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 0.54% over the last day.

Despite the rise, Cardano (ADA) seems not ready for growth yet as buyers could not get it back to the vital $0.50 mark. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, the fall may continue and lead to a breakout of the nearest support level at $0.4258.

Cardano is trading at $0.4595 at press time.